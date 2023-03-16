Compliance training market in higher education institutions in US to grow at a CAGR of 15.15% from 2022 to 2027, Need for compliance with federal regulations to boost the market | Impact of US Bank Failures 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in US is estimated to grow by USD 1,389.49 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The need for compliance with federal regulations is driving the market growth. In the US, higher education institutes need to comply with various regulations such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). To comply with these regulations, higher education institutes prefer vendors that specialize in higher education compliance training. Therefore, the need for compliance with federal regulations encourages higher education institutions to focus on compliance training, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.- Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk-to-US

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions 2023-2027

Compliance training market in higher education institutions in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (offline learning and online learning) and end-user (academic staff and students).

The offline learning segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Offline learning includes classroom-based learning, where learners can interact with instructors in real-time. However, the adoption of online learning is increasing due to the rising penetration of the Internet and the growing adoption of technology. The introduction of on-demand and self-paced online courses and blended learning courses will further increase the popularity of online learning. This, in turn, will pose a challenge to the offline segment.

Compliance training market in higher education institutions in US – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing emphasis on microlearning is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Microlearning is also known as bite-sized learning.

In this type of compliance training, course content is delivered in the form of short videos, animations, and infographics.

These short courses can be used to deliver accurate information at various time intervals.

Microlearning provides organizations to create content in various formats that support the individual learning styles of employees.

Microlearning modules are self-paced and can be accessed through mobile devices.

Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate funding and infrastructure is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. In the US, low tax revenues and high student debt have led to deficit projections for state budgets.

As a result, different tax budgets across various states lead to disparities in employee salaries and pensions.

Constrained state budgets may lead to a decline in funding for public colleges and universities.

Therefore, many colleges do not have the required infrastructure to implement high-quality systems such as LMS to provide online training.

Therefore, a significant decline in funding and a lack of infrastructure to support online education will lead to inefficient compliance training.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

