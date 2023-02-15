Compliance Week - Your Top Resource for Compliance Updates & News Now Offers Virtual Compliance Training

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Week is thrilled to announce the launch of " Compliance Week Training ," a suite of live, instructor-led online compliance training courses designed to equip compliance practitioners with the knowledge and skills needed to protect businesses from costly fines and reputational damage.

Depending on the course, our trainers will either impart the knowledge needed for practitioners to do their jobs more effectively or challenge them with true-to-life scenarios in which they can put those learnings into practice. The courses are all held virtually, so they can be taken from the comfort of the learner's home or office.

More About Compliance Week's Training Courses

Compliance Week offers either 1- or 2-day courses, any of which can be taken for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Courses fall into one of two categories:

"Essentials" courses are designed to impart knowledge on a specific topic;

"Immersive" courses offer learners a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge in a true-to-life scenario in real time.

Public courses are offered multiple times per month on topics like Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Customer Due Diligence and Know-Your-Customer (CDD/KYC), Sanctions, ESG, Cybersecurity, Compliance Investigations, FCPA, Risk Assessments, Financial Crimes Prevention, Data Privacy, Third-Party Risk, Supply-Chain Risk, and more.

Best In Class: Compliance Week's Immersive Compliance Training Courses

Absorbing knowledge is essential for compliance professionals, but to truly understand the subject, practitioners must also be able to apply their learnings in real-world scenarios. That's why Compliance Week is introducing "Immersive" courses, designed to give practitioners the realistic experience of a practical situation in a safe, collaborative, and controlled environment. Students will be tasked with...

Responding to external events and emerging compliance issues in real time, working with classmates in groups on tasks and challenges.

Suggesting appropriate actions and next steps and justifying their recommendations.

At every turn, helping to minimize corporate risk in a highly effective training simulation.

Three Ways to Give Compliance Week Training a Try

In addition to our public courses, we also offer 6-month and 1-year Training Memberships, which give the learner access to an unlimited number of courses over the span of the Membership. We can also customize any of our virtual trainings for groups of any size—delivered virtually on your schedule. We can meet your goals, your budget, and your continuing education requirements.

The Importance of Training Your Compliance Team

Compliance training is essential for businesses of all sizes. By ensuring that practitioners are up to date on compliance best practices and new or updated regulations, businesses can avoid costly penalties, fines, and reputational damage.

Who Is "Compliance Week Training" Designed For?

Compliance Week training courses are ideal for anyone serving in a compliance, risk, or audit function, across all industries and jurisdictions. Our courses are created for lifelong learners who value efficiency, interactivity, and engagement in their training. Compliance Week training courses also work for other employees – sales, customer service, human resources, information security, supply chain – especially those who work directly with customers and need to flag risks.

About Compliance Week

For more than two decades, Compliance Week , published by Wilmington plc, has been delivering compliance news, insights, and best practices across all industries, including legal, finance, banking, insurance, and technology. Compliance Week also produces industry-leading in-person and virtual events, highlighted by the CW National Conference in Washington, D.C. each May.

