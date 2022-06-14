Compliance.ai Celebrates Wespay's 50th Year and Becomes a Ruby Triple Crown Sponsor, Offering the Latest in Premium Content for BFSI's

Leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) software is now a Ruby Triple Crown Sponsor with Wespay, the industry-leading payments association dedicated to guiding members with payments education, information, risk management and consulting.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With three years in partnership, Compliance.ai has become a Ruby Triple Crown Sponsor and is offering the latest premium content from one of the industry's oldest and well-established payments associations, Wespay.

This year, Wespay has reached a significant milestone as 2022 marks the association's 50th anniversary and they continue to expand their library of content, available on the Compliance.ai platform. Wespay's content is available through Compliance.ai's premium content subscriptions to all users of the solution.

"It is critical to have access to reliable, accurate, and complete content for compliance teams," says Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. "With 50 years under their belt, Wespay is one of the most well-respected payments associations helping BFSI firms to ensure that compliance teams keep current with the latest regulatory developments. We are honored to have this continued partnership and opportunity to set standards in Compliance to modernize the industry and create efficiencies that are sorely needed through RegTech."

Compliance.ai's Premium Content offering allows users to access relevant and expert subscription content, which will be shown contextually within the regulation changes and allows compliance professionals to manage everything within the App. Users of Compliance.ai are able to access Wespay's database of content using its premium content feature, including legal interpretations of regulations, publications from law firms, compliance manuals, and guidance. To see a full list of premium content providers click here: Premium Content and Partners

As a member of Wespay, you can hear Alikhani with Wespay's John Curtis, on the Wespay podcast discussing Trends to Watch in Compliance for 2022 (member access only). In addition, Compliance.ai will be returning to the Wespay Payments Symposium in Anaheim in September 2022.

To Learn more about Compliance.ai or to request a demo of how Compliance.ai is working with Wespay and other premium partners to streamline RCM visit: https://www.compliance.ai/request-demo

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is the award-winning Regulatory Change Management platform designed to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and increase confidence in compliance status for the banking, financial services, and insurance industries. Compliance.ai transforms expands the capabilities of compliance teams by delivering a simple to use, more flexible and automated approach to monitoring and reacting to regulatory updates, to identifying obligations, and ensuring required changes are completed in a timely manner.

Through its flexible, intuitive platform, Compliance.ai helps compliance teams increase accuracy, improve productivity, and reduce the chance that compliance gaps occur.

To learn more and schedule a demo, visit https://www.compliance.ai/request-demo

About Wespay

As an innovative payments association, Wespay is dedicated to guiding members through the ever-evolving payments industry with education, information, advisory and advocacy services. Our team partners with financial institutions, third-party payment providers and organizations that supply payment services related to operations and compliance, risk management and fraud, and payments strategies.

To learn more about Wespay, visit www.wespay.org .

