Compliance.ai Continues to Expand Its World Class Expert-in-the-Loop Advisory Team with Subject Matter Experts from Across the Industry

The leading regulatory change management (RCM) platform welcomes a new wave of advisors to its team, bolstering its in-depth knowledge base of regulatory challenges, risks and trends.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance.ai , the leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries, welcomes five members to its expert advisory board, augmenting subject matter expertise on its award-winning regtech platform. New advisors include Dr. Iris Liliana Bleck , John Caruthers , and James Phillips .

Committed to developing an unparalleled expert advisory board, Compliance.ai has gathered some of the most educated and experienced minds across legal, compliance, and technology in the regulatory, financial services, banking and insurance sectors. You can see the growing list of Expert Advisors and their profiles, visit Expert Advisory Team .

"The regulatory environment is complex and constantly shifting," says John Caruthers, business information security officer of Evotek. "Regulators and industry professionals need to have a methodical approach to managing the tremendous amounts of regulatory changes that are occurring every day. Leveraging tools like AI and machine learning are a step in the right direction to enable the industry to keep up."

These new subject matter experts come on the heels of continued platform updates to further reduce the complexity of regulatory change management for BFSI's. The most recent platform enhancement capabilities include: Auto-translation, extensive expansion of Global Content and updates to the Enforcement Explorer to improve workflow and collaboration.

"We are seeing rapid growth in RegTech along with a dire need for solutions that apply automation to help manage the constantly changing and complex regulatory environment," says Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. "Our regulatory coverage and RegTech capabilities are continuously expanding, and the growing list of subject matter experts joining our Expert Advisory team underscores our commitment to the industry."

Compliance.ai's Auto-translation provides access to high-quality English translations of regulatory documents that do not have an official English version. This capability not only delivers access to a professionally translated and formatted in English, but also incorporates the platform's annotations, obligations and task management capabilities for the translated documents. As a result, organizations can add transparency and consistency to their regulatory change management processes across the globe.

In addition, Compliance.ai continues to expand the depth and breadth of its global coverage of regulatory content. Since January 2022, Compliance.ai has added 40,711 documents from new and existing regulatory sources including new sources across 13 jurisdictions outside the US.

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai's award-winning Regulatory Change Management platform designed to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and increase confidence in compliance status for the banking, financial services, and insurance industries. Compliance.ai transforms the capabilities of compliance teams by delivering a simple to use, automated approach to monitoring and reacting to regulatory updates, to identifying obligations, and ensuring required changes are completed in a timely manner. Through its flexible, intuitive platform, Compliance.ai helps compliance teams increase accuracy, improve productivity, and reduce compliance gaps.

