Compliance.ai Introduces Enterprise Edition; Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management Solution for Internal Policies, Procedures and Controls

"BYOC" capabilities and role-specific dashboards change the game for compliance professionals.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compliance.ai , the company with an award-winning regulatory compliance and risk management solution, announced its Enterprise Edition. This new offering gives compliance teams the ability to ensure compliance by proactively tracking, reacting and reporting on impactful regulations and requirements across its entire collection of regulatory content.

"Inventory and reporting solutions on regulatory updates have become table stakes for compliance professionals in highly-regulated industries," said Compliance.ai CEO Asif Alam. "It is critical for teams to have the ability to horizon scan and map obligations to their internal policies, procedures and controls. Compliance.ai makes it easy to react to regulatory changes and obligations in real time. Enterprise Edition uses AI and cognitive science to address these requirements and includes role-specific capabilities that make it a trusted co-pilot for an organization's Chief Compliance and Risk Officers."

Compliance.ai Enterprise Edition uses its patented expert-in-the-loop (EITL) machine learning approach that analyzes and enriches regulatory activities to help users continuously improve the compliance lifecycle. An AI-powered continuous learning loop triggers alerts to take action on regulatory changes in a fast, repeatable and scalable manner. New capabilities include:

BYOC (Bring Your Own Content) - Regulated businesses have the ability to bring their own organizational content, including internal policies, procedures, controls, examination results, audit reports and legal perspectives, into the platform. Compliance.ai's expert-in-the-loop (EITL) based machine learning models can automate the managing and reporting on change management across all organizational processes.

Enterprise Edition features regulatory and enforcement action intelligence, impact and gap analysis across a company's regulatory processes, ensuring timely and consistent organization-wide decision-making. Role-specific dashboards - Users can monitor, track, report and proactively manage regulatory changes in real time. Role-specific dashboards help leaders better manage team activity, identify bottlenecks and improve process efficiency, functioning as control centers.

"As highly regulated organizations see growing challenges in their day-to-day management, Compliance.ai can become a trusted co-pilot for compliance professionals," said Bobby Yazdani, Founder and Partner at Cota Capital. "We view the new capabilities, like the ability to include internal organizational policies and content from our advisors, as a game-changer for globally regulated organizations. Companies can now more efficiently and effectively address the daily challenges of compliance."

Regulated businesses worldwide can trust Compliance.ai to vastly improve their compliance lifecycle. Its platform includes millions of regulatory documents across nearly 200 impactful document types including regulatory notices, rules and enforcement actions that are automatically classified for impact analysis, for over 500 business and operational topics from over 60 countries. Compliance.ai has 190 natively supported languages and automatic translation for over 25 languages.

Enterprise Edition is available immediately on an annual subscription basis for all customers including compliance professionals in utility and commodities trading industries that are subject to the same types of regulations as those in banking, financial services and insurance.

To schedule a demo, please visit https://www.compliance.ai/#ScheduleDemo

About Compliance.ai

With its award-winning solution, Compliance.ai transforms the way highly-regulated organizations address compliance risk to help them turn compliance into a competitive advantage. Its regulatory compliance and risk management platform monitors the regulatory environment for relevant updates and applies a patented EITL approach to machine learning, and AI to analyze and enrich regulatory activities to continuously improve the compliance lifecycle. Compliance.ai goes beyond traditional regulatory change management by automatically mapping regulatory changes to internal policies, procedures and controls, making it simple to manage obligations in real time. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and on the web at www.compliance.ai.

