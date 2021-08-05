ComplianceMate Releases New Version of Its Award-Winning Food Safety and Back of House Operations Software System

"The new version continues our long history of innovation and of ensuring that we meet and exceed customer needs." Tweet this

The release enhances the user experience and includes a host of new features that allows both customers and the industry at large to take advantage of the latest innovations in technology. Adam Parrott, ComplianceMate CTO, said, "This version further supports regional variances in regulatory requirements, the latest in best practices for security, and the ability to integrate with customers' existing systems for expanded data analytics, increasing the potential for management and optimization of food safety and operation practices."

The ComplianceMate system continues its history of creating comprehensive foodservice software and contains a number of enhancements, including security, hierarchical views, and alerting. Customers have been delighted with the new software. "This version makes it easier for us to manage the ongoing operations of our restaurants," said Jim Gibson, Vice President, FSQA - Five Guys Enterprises. "It enhances the benefits we already experience with ComplianceMate."

Steve Getraer, President of CM Systems, said that "the new version continues our long history of innovation and of ensuring that we meet and exceed customer needs." This release follows the recent announcement by the Company of its latest grant of patents by the US Patent office.

About ComplianceMate:

Through a patented combination of wireless temperature sensors, mobile technologies, and easy-to-use tools built for the modern commercial kitchen, ComplianceMate gives its users total control over workflows, food safety, and compliance in all types of food service establishments. Customers can make evidence-based decisions about kitchen processes and staff training. Users see a rapid ROI from significant labor and food waste savings, as well as improved audit scores.

