CompliancePoint Partners with PreVeil for Seamless CMMC Compliance

Collaboration will deliver a streamlined and cost-effective CMMC solution

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompliancePoint, a leading provider of risk management services focused on data privacy, information security, and compliance, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with PreVeil, a pioneer in secure collaboration platforms for the defense sector. This collaboration combines CompliancePoint's expert Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) implementation services with PreVeil's innovative CMMC Solution to deliver a streamlined, cost-effective path to CMMC certification for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

As the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) ramps up enforcement of CMMC requirements, contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) face increasing pressure to demonstrate compliance with cybersecurity controls across 14 NIST-based domains. CompliancePoint has a proven track record in guiding clients through gap assessments and control implementations needed to demonstrate compliance with the CMMC requirements. Through this partnership, CompliancePoint integrates PreVeil's CMMC Solution—a zero-trust, end-to-end-encrypted secure enclave—as a core component of its CMMC readiness offerings.

PreVeil's CMMC Solution enables defense contractors to create isolated, compliant environments for CUI and FCI without overhauling their entire IT infrastructure. By segmenting sensitive data into a dedicated enclave, organizations can reduce compliance costs by up to 75% and limit the scope of assessments to only the systems handling sensitive information. This enclave leverages NSA-recommended zero-trust architecture, ensuring data remains encrypted at rest and in transit, fully aligned with NIST SP 800-171 controls.

"Partnering with PreVeil marks a game-changer solution for our clients pursuing CMMC certification," said Greg Sparrow, President of CompliancePoint. "Our team's expertise in CMMC controls implementation, paired with PreVeil's CMMC enclave technology, empowers contractors to achieve certification faster and more affordably. This alliance not only protects sensitive DoD data but also helps businesses focus on innovation rather than compliance burdens."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to safeguarding national security while minimizing operational disruptions. For more information on how CompliancePoint and PreVeil can support your CMMC journey, visit www.compliancepoint.com .

About PreVeil

PreVeil's Encrypted Email and Drive platform are used by over 2,000 organizations to improve their security and achieve CMMC and ITAR compliance. PreVeil can be deployed in hours and integrates directly with Gmail, Outlook, File Explorer, and Mac Finder. All files and emails are automatically encrypted end-to-end, which eliminates central points of attack and means no one other than intended recipients can read your sensitive information—not even PreVeil. PreVeil has been used by over 50 defense contractors and C3PAOs to achieve perfect 110 scores on their CMMC assessments. Visit www.preveil.com to learn more.

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint's mission is to help our clients interact responsibly with their customers and the marketplace through a full suite of services that help organizations manage and respond effectively to cybersecurity risks. Using our IDENTIFY, MITIGATE & MANAGE approach, we help proactively analyze risk, respond to incidents & breaches, and implement long-term programs to manage and adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape. Learn more at www.compliancepoint.com.

SOURCE CompliancePoint