ComplianceQuest Announces a Strategic Channel Partnership With Gerent, a Leading Global Management and Technology Consulting Company Specializing in the Manufacturing Space

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, a modern Salesforce-based #Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), announced today it has entered into a strategic channel partnership agreement with Gerent to enhance its market reach and ability to effectively service customers focused on the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain markets. As a strategic channel partner, Gerent will increase the value ComplianceQuest provides its customers through integrated Salesforce solutions, industry knowledge and extensive service offerings. Gerent delivers high-value services, based on its experience in the manufacturing sector, through innovative solutions that are expertly implemented.

#Gerent was founded by people, like those within #ComplianceQuest, who have strong domain, functional and technical expertise in the ERP manufacturing, supply chain, quality and compliance management business processes.

They both share a common vision of bringing forward next-generation technologies to support the market's need for digital transformation. Gerent's comprehensive services enable businesses of all sizes, in all markets, to achieve their customer success goals using Salesforce solutions. With over 80 Salesforce certified consultants and more than 800 completed projects, Gerent is highly trusted by its customers around the world for its skill with Salesforce CRM technology, ERP and manufacturing/quality process automation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gerent to the ComplianceQuest partner group and look forward to many years of success together," says Prashanth Rajendran, chief executive officer of ComplianceQuest. "We see Gerent as a perfect fit with ComplianceQuest through our shared view of the market, common principles and our passion for digital transformation in manufacturing, supply chain and quality process automation. Our robust EQMS solution and vast experience in the quality field combined with the functional and technical strength of Gerent's consultants will deliver both success and satisfaction to our customers."

The ComplianceQuest strategy for growth leverages strategic channel partners across the globe to help serve customers efficiently in every manufacturing segment through Salesforce cloud technology. ComplianceQuest easily integrates with third-party applications (Salesforce AppExchange) while providing a consistent user interface experience and a common, standards-based object environment.

"We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership with ComplianceQuest and we know that the combination of our skill sets, experience and advanced knowledge with Salesforce products means our customers will get the best technology solutions available today," says Gopi Ramineni, founder and CEO of Gerent. "This partnership creates a strong alignment with Gerent's manufacturing practice and our expertise in the industry. With ComplianceQuest working alongside, our ability to provide industry solutions that come from operational excellence is greatly enhanced."

There has been a rapid advancement recently in connectivity, mobility, analytics, scalability and big data – what is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0. This digital transformation means quality, manufacturing and supply chain leaders are increasingly focused on solutions like quality management at an enterprise-level to improve both revenue and bottom-line efficiency.

Many manufacturing firms are now looking beyond traditional, on-premise, legacy software that blocks visibility in critical areas like supply chain, quality and compliance.

With escalating customer demands and expectations, manufacturing companies cannot afford infrastructure and data disruptions that lead to supply chain failures. Manufacturers require modern technology enterprise systems that work and industry experts that can help them select the right solution, implement and configure it and provide best-in-class support.

Together, ComplianceQuest and Gerent bring a leading-edge EQMS solution built by experts in the field of Quality and Compliance and implemented and supported by one of Salesforce's top implementation consultants.

About Gerent:

Gerent was founded in 2008 with a mission to guide businesses in navigating the path to Salesforce success. Gerent started out as the partner's partner – a subcontractor for larger Salesforce partners, including Salesforce's own professional services division. These partners would hire Gerent's expert teams to effectively manage and execute a wide variety of global Salesforce projects.

They recognized Gerent's team as having some of the best and brightest experts in the field, on whom they relied to deliver top results.

And so, in 2016, Gerent started creating value and success working directly with Salesforce customers and passing on the savings and efficiencies.

Today, Gerent's comprehensive services enable businesses of all sizes and markets to achieve their customer success goals using Salesforce solutions.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com.

