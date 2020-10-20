ComplianceQuest Announces LearnAboutSafety - an On-Demand, Video Based Safety Training Service Designed to Delivery Just-in-Time Safety Content

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, makers of a modern 100% native Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) solution, announced today that they have successfully integrated an exceptional library of macro and micro online safety trainings with their incident investigation tracking module. The safety content feeds into their closed loop Document and Learning Management System (LMS) to optimize impact and efficiency of safety training. Relevant safety knowledge is delivered just-in-time and at the time of need.

"Protect your employees, suppliers, contractors and customers by top grading your employee skills and get them performing as everyone adjusts to new normal," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "LearnAboutSafety provides our customers a SCORM compliant health and safety video training catalog that natively runs on the Salesforce platform. The solution is powered by CQ's Enterprise Document Control and a tightly integrated CQ's Training / LMS. With this product launch, CQ continues to plough ahead of continuing to add more and more content training across different industries, verticals on the 'LearnAbout' platform."

Traditional classroom training is out-dated and in-efficient. Moving to an online platform eliminates the need to reserve physical space and travel to consume training material. Content can now be delivered to fit the schedule of each individual learner. LearnAboutSafety eliminates the painful "schedule quagmire" of trying to align a trainer with a time that does not disrupt the critical activities of the workforce. Training and Re-Training are required to be done on-demand as the workforce is significantly more mobile and geographically spread.

"Currently, organizations spend an excessive amount of time and money creating content and hope the content complies to the requirements it was intended for. This approach is costly, time-consuming and potentially exposes the organization to significant regulatory compliance risk," said Michael Bower, VP Industry Solutions-EHS of ComplianceQuest. "Deploying the LearnAboutSafety solution combines the best in safety training with enterprise record keeping and incident investigation tracking. It is essential to keep your workforce trained and certified to adequately perform their responsibilities to both keep the team safe and to ensure compliance with key regulatory requirement for OSHA, ISO and other international standards."

The LearnAboutSafety flexible format enables your team to take advantage of several training options. Organizations can utilize the extensive library of standard highly utilized topics such as Personal Protective Equipment, Equipment Training, Lockout/ Tagout, Diversity and Sexual Harassment. Team members can quickly leverage the 50+ training shorts videos that provide 1 to 5-minute refreshers. Most importantly, training managers can load or build their own custom content that is site or organization specific.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest

