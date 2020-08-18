ComplianceQuest Announces Workplace Safety for Work.com, an App on Salesforce AppExchange, Extending the Power of Work.com

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest today announced the launch of its second Work.com app designed to help businesses reopen safely. Workplace Safety for Work.com is part of the Work.com Solutions Collection Page on Salesforce AppExchange — the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

To keep employees healthy and workplaces safe, behavioral change and well-crafted communication are essential. As employees get trained on new workforce practices and safety, HR leaders want to ensure performance management is put in place and rules are followed.

The CQ Workplace Safety as well as its Supplier Readiness app are currently available on the Work.com Solutions Collection Page on AppExchange.

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com Solutions Collection Page extends the power of Salesforce's Work.com solutions and resources designed to help organizations reopen safely and respond efficiently to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

ComplianceQuest Workplace Safety for Work.com

As on-site operations restart, it is critical that business leaders design collaborative processes focused on employee health and workplace safety. The key aspect is to design resources that are adhered to and monitored on a daily basis. ComplianceQuest's workplace and employee safety app integrated with Work.com can help automate companies' safety and quality processes.

The Workplace Safety app offers a data-driven, collaborative platform to manage the workflows for employee health and workplace safety. Workplace Safety, built natively on the Salesforce platform, extends the value of Work.com to customers through its integration to the shared location object.

Comments on the News

"As enterprises begin returning to work, it is imperative that health and safety information are managed effectively and efficiently to protect workers, reduce safety costs and lower risk to operations," says Prashanth Rajendran , CEO of ComplianceQuest. "We are excited to offer a safety management methodology combined with robust technology that will be a platform to collect, collate and trend health and safety data related to COVID-19 or any other risk to the health and wellbeing of staff, clients, contractors or the community."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, Work.com and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

ComplianceQuest is the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified QHSE solutions help our customers of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest and most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems and inefficiencies and protecting customers, employees, suppliers and brand. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com.

