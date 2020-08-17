ComplianceQuest Features Again in Inc.5000's List of 'Greatest Entrepreneurs and Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America'

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ComplianceQuest is No. 446 on its annual Inc.5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in USA. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent and fast-growing businesses.

ComplianceQuest's unified suite of QHSE applications support end-to-end quality and safety management processes across industries to drive exceptional business value. Its focus on quality, safety and risk management across the entire value chain, from sourcing to manufacturing to supply-chain while improving both revenue and bottom line significantly. As a Salesforce-native application suite, ComplianceQuest leverages built-in AI capabilities of the Salesforce platform to help its customers see further value by not just predicting actions to take but also automating various mundane, repetitive and yet complex tasks.

"We are deeply honored and excited to be recognized by this prestigious publication. Our high ranking shows the dedication to customer success. It is a testimonial to our talented team that is able to consistently deliver what the market is looking for, and at times, setting the trend for what the market should demand," says Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "We have built a valuable tool in the quality, safety, risk and compliance space which is so essential to the well-being of employees, product end-users and brand, as well as the financial health of manufacturers and service providers alike."

ComplianceQuest acquired LifeGuard Solutions, an Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) solution built on the Salesforce Platform. "This a natural extension of our leading quality management system. We believe we now have the most robust QHSE solution, born in the cloud, in the world. The need for an integrated quality, health and safety solution has become even more pronounced with a global pandemic and increased concerns about the health and safety of workers as well as changing business requirements to include monitoring quality, health and safety in a remote working environment," continues Rajendran.

QHSE is a rapidly growing industry with swift advancement in digital adoption, connectivity, mobility, analytics, scalability and big data. This digital transformation has put an increased focus for quality, manufacturing and supply chain leaders on solutions like quality management at an enterprise-level to improve both revenue and bottom-line efficiency. ComplianceQuest made the initial decision to adopt a modern real-cloud architecture platform in Salesforce and this has put us in the perfect position to take advantage of the latest and future technology advancements such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Connectivity and Collaboration throughout the entire product value chain.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified QHSE solutions help our customers of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest and most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies and protecting customers, employees, suppliers and brand.

Additional Resources

Contact:

Shalini Chowdhary

408-458-8343 X 267

[email protected]

Related Images

compliancequest.jpg

ComplianceQuest

Logo

Related Links

CQ Home page

Watch online demo

SOURCE ComplianceQuest

Related Links

http://www.compliancequest.com

