ComplianceQuest Partners with Cloudbyz

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of 100% cloud-native, next-generation enterprise Quality and Safety Management solutions (QMS and EHS) announces a partnership with Cloudbyz, the leading maker of 100% cloud based, innovative Clinical Trial Management solutions (CTMS). Both ComplainceQuest's QMS/EHS suite and Cloudbyz's CTMS are built natively on the Salesforce cloud platform. Together, they provide an integrated platform for Clinical Research with CTMS, eTMF, EDC, Pharmacovigilance & Safety and EQMS to enable seamless collaboration, to improve efficiency and drive digital transformation in Life Sciences R&D.

The life sciences industry strives to faster time to market through digital transformation, driving seamless collaboration across clinical research and development processes. However, the current application landscape is often siloed and disconnected and therefore, is unable to support this objective.

The integrated Clinical Research Platform for Life Sciences

With ComplianceQuest's EQMS and Cloudbyz's CTMS, life sciences companies can now drive digital transformation across Clinical R&D and accomplish efficiency, improve employee, patient and partner experiences, improve quality and compliance and launch innovative therapies to save and sustain lives.

This partnership will set a benchmark for stakeholders across existing and future customers in the life sciences and healthcare sector for innovation and value delivery by propagating a vision for a unified Clinical Trial and EQMS value proposition.

Dinesh Kashyap, the CEO, Cloudbyz, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with ComplianceQuest. Our integrated capabilities with our unique platform approach will help improve quality, efficiency, and transparency. This partnership will herald new beginnings for the clinical research domain and ultimately benefit customers at large."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cloudbyz, a leading CTMS solution on the Salesforce platform to extend our business process support for additional value chains in the life sciences and healthcare industry to drive faster innovation for our customers" said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "The industry continues to look for a platform-centric solution that is built for Cloud, lowering the cost of acquisition, maintenance and most importantly dramatically improving the speed to market. Cloudbyz is also built on the Salesforce platform, allowing ComplianceQuest to bring a unified solution of CTMS and QHSE platform to the market rapidly."

With CloudByz partnership, ComplianceQuest can now expand into the clinical space and provide a single unified platform business process support for clinical, manufacturing and commercial value chains.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class, out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com . Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494 , on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest

About Cloudbyz

Cloudbyz is a fast-growing integrated Clinical Research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities covering Clinical Trial Management (CTMS), Patient Recruitment , eTMF , EDC, eConsent , ePRO, eCOA, Decentralized and Virtual trials and Safety & Pharmacovigilance . Cloudbyz Clinical Research solutions are built 100% native on Salesforce platform. Cloudbyz's innovative clinical research solutions help organizations to achieve innovation, agility, improve collaboration and efficiency. For more information contact visit www.cloudbyz.com . Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudbyz/ , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cloudbyz on Twitter @Cloudbyz

