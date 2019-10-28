ComplianceQuest's EQMS Suite Implemented by Aphria Inc., a Leading Global Cannabis Company

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, announced today that Aphria has replaced its QMS and legacy digital solutions with CQ's modern cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS). CQ solutions provide support for GMP Compliance and improve efficiencies in operations and faster time to market throughout Aphria's growth in order to protect licenses and business. Aphria Inc. also implemented Rootstock ERP, a ComplianceQuest technology partner, concurrently and the 2 systems are fully integrated to provide a seamless seed to sale trace and tracking.

ComplianceQuest's unified suite of applications support end-to-end quality management processes in highly regulated and competitive verticals to drive exceptional business value. CQ focuses on quality and risk management across the entire value chain, from sourcing to manufacturing to supply-chain while improving both revenue and bottom line significantly.

With a high growth and fast-changing environment, processes need to be constantly optimized and new processes added while maintaining compliance to GMP, Health Canada and other regulatory agencies. Aphria uses the entire CQ EQMS platform including Document, Training, Change, Inspection, Nonconformance, Corrective Action (CAPA), Customer Complaints including integration to Rootstock in a rapid timeline. As a modern cloud-native application suite, ComplianceQuest is pre-integrated with Rootstock ERP accelerating Aphria's digital transformation journey. Aphria is currently working to roll-out Audit, Equipment, Incident and Supplier Management functions and will be fully live with the Quality System vision over the next few months.

Aphria sees significant benefits with ComplianceQuest, including:

Single unified Aphria's platform to enable processes and solutions that support customer experience management, manufacturing, processing and quality assurance workflows in a seamless fashion.

Integration between Rootstock ERP and CQ allowing raw material inspection, in-process checks and final inspections to be made and the generation of relevant Certificate of Conformance (CoC) reports.

Reduce time-to-market, license approvals and external audit readiness.

Fast and flexible compliance in a quickly changing, regulated Industry.

Real-time visibility to defined QMS key process indicators (KPIs).

Ease of escalation throughout the QMS.

Demonstrable compliance with Health Canada and GMP/GxP Regulations.

Complete visibility and control of QMS processes across divisions/locations as Aphria grows.

"We are very pleased that Aphria partnered with ComplianceQuest," says Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "With the CQ solution's flexibility, scalability and depth of functionality was fully leveraged to fit Aphria's needs for a modern / next generation cloud EQMS. With native integration to RootStock ERP, we were able to make processes between manufacturing and quality/compliance an efficient process. Our implementation team worked very closely with Aphria project team and was able to hit the aggressive implementation timelines required to make this a very successful project. We look forward to continuing to partner with a high growth and best-in-class company such as Aphria."

"ComplianceQuest delivered on their promise at every stage of our implementation. Grounded in the scalability of the force.com platform, CQ transformed our quality management operating capabilities overnight and we are delighted at the fully integrated partnership result. We now have fully digital real-time informatics and ability to implement change in a highly transparent manner to meet the demands of our high growth business. Aphria is setting the standard as a worldwide leader in the cannabis industry through a diversified approach to innovation, corporate citizenship, strategic partnerships and global expansion," said Tim Purdie, Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer of Aphria Inc.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS). Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest.

