ComplianceSigns Now Sells Parking Permit Hang Tags

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceSigns.com, one of the nation's leading suppliers of signs for workplace safety, parking control, 5S and restroom identification, is excited to announce the launch of new hang tag parking permits.

Numbered parking permit hang tags are available in a variety of colors, styles and legends.

Parking permit hang tags are an essential parking lot management tool, allowing lot managers to identify authorized lot users, establish control over their facility and prevent unauthorized drivers from parking without permission. ComplianceSigns has developed specific tags for employee, visitor, temporary and contractor parking, in addition to standard parking permit tags.

The sequentially numbered permit tags hang from the rearview mirror of any vehicle, allowing parking lot attendants to view the tags through the windshield. They are also convenient and portable for lot users.

Although ComplianceSigns has sold reflective parking signs and MUTCD-compliant traffic signs for years, parking permit hang tags are a new offering for the sign and label manufacturer.

"Parking permit hang tags are a natural addition to our online store," says Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "Building and parking lot managers know us for top-quality parking signs and labels, and now we can also serve their need for parking tags to identify vehicles and keep lots organized."

The new tags are designed to be durable, attractive, and affordable. Tags are available in ten colors with several size and design options. They are made from pulp-free cardstock that is not affected by moisture or extreme temperatures, and are further protected by laminate coating on both sides to seal text and images.

"Our unique hang tag selectors make it easy to choose a tag size, design, color and numbering scheme, then place an order," says Livingston. "In just four clicks, people can select from all the available options and be on their way. We believe these will be popular with apartments, homeowner associations, churches and schools, in addition to business operations."

Parking hang tags can be purchased online at ComplianceSigns.com/c/parking-permits-hang-tags. For more information or to browse all ComplianceSigns products, visit www.ComplianceSigns.com.

ComplianceSigns, LLC, is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida.

