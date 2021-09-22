ComplianceSigns.com Releases Two Free Resources to Help Educators and School Administrators Address School Safety

"We know that safety is top-of-mind for everyone working in education and the proper signage can go a long way in creating a safe environment," said Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "We hope that these free resources help school administrators recognize and address common school safety issues and leave them feeling assured they have everything they need for a safe school year."

The resources released by ComplianceSigns.com include a back-to-school safety sign audit guide and a free downloadable safety sign checklist for education facilities. While the checklist offers a quick visual representation of what schools need to remain safe and compliant with OSHA and ADA rules, the audit guide is a more robust resource that faculty can use as they walk through their facility and conduct a safety sign audit.

Both resources cover a variety of safety needs in all areas of a school or campus, including the parking lot, classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, gymnasium, playground and more. They also offer recommendations of signs that reduce accidents and safety instances on school property.

"Teachers and faculty are busy preparing lesson plans and managing COVID protocols; they shouldn't have to worry about something as simple as safety signage," said Livingston. "These resources make it easy to check that box, so they can focus on more important safety issues."

The free audit guide can be requested at: www.compliancesigns.com/p/stay-safe-and-compliant-with-our-school-signage-audit-guide. The free checklist can be downloaded from: www.compliancesigns.com/p/make-every-school-day-a-safe-day.

To learn more about ComplianceSigns or to view the full product offering, including signs for early education facilities, elementary schools, middle and high schools, and colleges and universities, visit www.compliancesigns.com/p/keep-students-and-teachers-safe-with-school-safety-signage.

ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by "Inc. Magazine." ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.

