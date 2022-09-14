Compliancy Group and LuxSci Partner to Better Healthcare Communications

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is pleased to announce a new partnership with LuxSci. Through the partnership, Compliancy Group can offer best-in-class email security solutions to close technology gaps identified by its proprietary compliance platform.

"The way healthcare organizations communicate with patients is constantly evolving. These organizations often fail to realize that HIPAA regulates the ways in which providers can communicate with patients and the tools that they are permitted to use. As a forward-thinking email service provider, LuxSci has taken the steps required to meet HIPAA's communication standards." - Kelly Koch, Director of Dental Relations, Compliancy Group.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations to quickly adopt new digital technologies. Many turned to Compliancy Group to navigate the complex HIPAA compliance questions associated with new technologies like telehealth. Likewise, providers rapidly implemented digital tools, like LuxSci's suite of HIPAA-compliant email solutions, to engage patients. The partnership allows Compliancy Group and LuxSci to help healthcare organizations address the difficult compliance questions that arise during digital transformation.

"Compliancy Group offers a vital service to healthcare organizations and vendors in these rapidly changing times. Their comprehensive compliance platform allows providers to navigate this heavily regulated environment with the confidence that they are complying with HIPAA. LuxSci is proud to partner with Compliancy Group to help their customers secure email communications and engage patients with HIPAA-compliant technology." - Heather Clark, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, LuxSci.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. With newly designed software, becoming HIPAA compliant has never been easier. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

About LuxSci

LuxSci provides secure email solutions to help healthcare organizations meet compliance requirements and protect patient data. LuxSci's SecureLine encryption technology helps healthcare providers reduce risk profiles while providing easy-to-use email tools. LuxSci's top-rated US-based support team goes above and beyond to help organizations stay protected.

