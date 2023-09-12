Compliancy Group is G2's Fall 2023 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

News provided by

Compliancy Group

12 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announced that it has achieved several awards by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Compliancy Group awarded:

Continue Reading

  • Leader for Americas
  • Fall Leader
  • Easiest To Do Business With
  • Best Relationship
  • Highest User Adoption

Here's what Compliancy Group customers had to say:

"The Compliancy group brings a higher level of professionalism to my business. My confidence in my policies and procedures was definitely strengthened by going through this process."

"The team at Compliancy Group makes a highly complex process easy to understand. Their platform simplifies and organizes everything for you."

The Report is based on ratings by business professionals. Compliancy Group received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Results Index.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Compliancy Group) on G2's Compliancy Group review page!

HIPAA Resources
HIPAA Compliance Checklist
Case Studies & Testimonials

About Compliancy Group
Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with Compliancy Group's simplified software. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Get compliant today!

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: 
Monica McCormack 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Compliancy Group

Also from this source

For the 4th Time, Compliancy Group Makes the Inc. 5000

HIPAA Pays Off: Why You Should Invest in Compliance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.