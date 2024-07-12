Compliancy Group is G2's Summer 2024 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

GREENLAWN, N.Y., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has been awarded as G2's Summer Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software.

As a Summer 2024 Leader, Compliancy Group was rated number one for policy management, auditing & risk assessment, and BAA management. Compliancy Group is also in the Healthcare Risk Management category, rated as number one for templates, education, incident management, report generation, and user satisfaction.

Compliancy Group was also recognized as:

Easiest To Do Business With

Best Relationship

Momentum Leader

High Performer

To qualify for inclusion in the Healthcare Compliance category, a product must:

Monitor, track, and update any changes to industry and/or governmental regulation and practice

Facilitate the designation of compliance officers and committees

Develop compliance-specific policies and procedures, including standards of conduct

Facilitate open lines of communication

Support appropriate and relevant compliance training and education

Set up, track, and respond to detected compliance offenses

Support or offer internal monitoring, auditing, and measuring efforts

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Compliancy Group) on G2's Compliancy Group review page!

About Compliancy Group

Track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements with customizable software. Compliancy Group's software offers a robust toolset, advanced program customization options, and risk analysis to optimize the execution of ongoing compliance objectives. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response management, record all the efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

