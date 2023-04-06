Compliancy Group is the American Association of Endodontists' Advantage Partner for HIPAA Compliance

GREENLAWN, N.Y., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) Advantage Partner for HIPAA compliance management.

Through the partnership, AAE Members will be provided with HIPAA compliance management and tracking software at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software eliminates the burden of HIPAA in a way that is simple, fast, and affordable.

"Having previously worked as a dental office manager, I can personally attest that dental support staff are often overworked. What's great about our HIPAA software solution is that it simplifies the compliance process freeing up your time to focus on other aspects of your job." - Kelly Koch, Director of Dental Relations, Compliancy Group.

"The American Association of Endodontists is excited to welcome Compliancy Group as an AAE Advantage Partner. The AAE Advantage program offers hand-selected products and services designed for the unique needs of endodontists. Compliancy Group's services will give AAE members confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability of their practice while reducing risk." – Ken Widelka, CAE, FACHE, CPA, Executive Director at AAE.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, making proper compliance an onerous task for busy practices. Compliancy Group's simplified software and Compliance Coaches guide endodontic practices through every step of HIPAA compliance.

Once endodontic practices have completed their compliance program, they are issued the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a practice's website, email signature, and signage, and proves they have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

HIPAA Resources

HIPAA Compliance Checklist

HIPAA Recipe Book

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's simplified software and Compliance Coach® guidance, help healthcare professionals achieve HIPAA compliance with ease. As an AAE Advantage Partner , endodontists can be confident in their compliance program.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org . For more patient focused information, visit findmyendodontist.com .

CONTACT:

Monica McCormack

[email protected]

SOURCE COMPLIANCY GROUP