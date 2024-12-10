NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group releases exclusion list monitoring and verification tool that automates employee and vendor sanction screening.

This release builds on Compliancy Group's recent partnership with SureShield, integrating their automated sanctions and exclusions software with Compliancy Group's compliance platform, The Guard. Together, the tools provide a comprehensive solution for managing regulatory compliance and exclusion verification.

Compliancy Group's software checks clients' employee and vendor lists against 59 exclusion lists (including OIG LEIE, SAM, and FDA) and provides regular updates. HRIS integration eliminates the manual creation of monthly employee lists, saving time.

Benefits of Compliancy Group's tool:

Automate exclusion list searches: scans across 59 exclusion lists, including state, federal, and international.

scans across 59 exclusion lists, including state, federal, and international. Verify the identities of employees and vendors: does your employee or vendor have a common name? The software generates a percentage likelihood that a match is authentic, providing assistance in verifying and clearing matches.

does your employee or vendor have a common name? The software generates a percentage likelihood that a match is authentic, providing assistance in verifying and clearing matches. Sanction screening and investigation resolution management: keep notes and create tasks to follow up on hits in the system.

keep notes and create tasks to follow up on hits in the system. Real-time weekly scans: employee and vendor databases are checked weekly to ensure accurate reporting.

employee and vendor databases are checked weekly to ensure accurate reporting. Save money with a robust tool: manage exclusion verification and monitoring, regulatory compliance, and security frameworks in a centralized location.

manage exclusion verification and monitoring, regulatory compliance, and security frameworks in a centralized location. Integrate with HRIS: as you add employees to your HR system, they automatically run against exclusion lists (if HRIS integration is purchased and your HRIS is compatible).

Why is exclusion list verification so important? If you accept federally funded insurance (Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, etc) and don't check employees and vendors against sanction lists, you need to pay back claims that were performed by the excluded individual and can be barred from receiving funds in the future. This can lead to reputational damage, hefty fines, loss of contracts, imposed Corporate Integrity Agreements, and more.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's healthcare compliance software offers a robust toolset for tracking and managing your compliance program. Get an overview of your compliance and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts.

