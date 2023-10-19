Compliancy Group Releases Healthcare Compliance Software

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announced the release of Healthcare Compliance software. Well renowned for its HIPAA compliance software, Compliancy Group has expanded its offerings to include OSHA and SOC 2 Readiness services.

Their new Healthcare Compliance Software streamlines compliance by removing redundant tasks and automating complex processes.

Features include:

  • Healthcare compliance training: Educate your workforce with confidence. Optimize management of training, document efforts, and instill a culture of compliance.
  • Vendor compliance management: Optimize business associate agreement (BAA) processes and expedite vendor due diligence.
  • Healthcare document management: Use templated documents or upload your own. Either way, the software makes organizing and accessing compliance documents a breeze
  • Compliance reporting: Make effective reporting simple. Includes pre-configured reporting templates, advanced scheduling, and snapshot options to meet your compliance objectives.
  • Incident management: Expedite incident reporting and response management, record all the efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools.

Flawlessly manage your compliance across multiple regulations. Their software supports HIPAA Security, HIPAA Privacy, OSHA Dental, OSHA Medical, and SOC 2 Readiness.

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

