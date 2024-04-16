Compliancy Group Selected as Coalition for Healthcare Communication Preferred Partner for HIPAA Compliance

GREENLAWN, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group selected as a Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC) Preferred Partner for HIPAA compliance.

As a Preferred Partner for HIPAA and cybersecurity compliance, CHC members will receive a special members-only discounted rate for automated compliance management, staff training, and business associate agreement tracking.

"Compliancy Group has worked with marketing agencies for many years to ensure they understand how HIPAA applies to them and follow best practices for data privacy. We keep up with how the laws change and educate our clients, so they don't unwittingly violate HIPAA and other privacy laws. Our healthcare compliance tracking software is also frequently updated, and new policies drafted, to account for any changes in the law" - Joe Bilello, SVP Marketing, Compliancy Group.

Released in conjunction with the joint 4A's and CHC member-exclusive guide, Navigating the Health Data Privacy Landscape, "Compliancy Group is the first of a cadre of HIPAA compliance solutions vetted by the CHC to assist agencies working with healthcare covered entities to navigate the nuances of HIPAA, federal breach notification requirements, and evolving state privacy laws," said Jim Potter, CHC Executive Director.

Compliancy Group will join a CHC webinar on Wednesday, April 24h @ 1 pm ET, covering best practices to help agencies employ HIPAA compliance management processes to reduce agency liability and risk for themselves and their clients. Learn more and register here.

Managing and understanding compliance can take time, making compliance an arduous task for busy agencies. Compliancy Group's software walks clients through implementing an effective compliance program.

For more information, review Compliancy Group's HIPAA Compliance Checklist or request an online demo.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's healthcare compliance tracking software removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA, helping professionals manage it with ease. They give businesses confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty and profitability while reducing risk.

About Coalition for Healthcare Communication

Founded in 1993, the Coalition of Healthcare Communication, a subsidiary of 4A's, promotes the free exchange of accurate, credible, and scientifically sound healthcare information. The CHC represents medical marketing and advertising firms, print and digital publishers, and medical communications providers. The CHC works to ensure that healthcare communicators have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made impacting the free flow of important and truthful healthcare communications.

Media Contact:

Monica McCormack

[email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group