Compliancy Group to Educate SkySwitch's Resellers on Adding HIPAA Compliance-as-a-Service to their Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Marc Haskelson of Compliancy Group, the creators of simplified HIPAA compliance software that helps businesses automate compliance, and enables MSPs and telecom resellers to offer Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS), took to the stage at Vectors 2019 in Orlando and delivered the message surrounding the regulatory landscape that affects resellers today.

MSPs and resellers that add CaaS to their stack justify their advanced security services, while doubling their monthly recurring revenue, tripling their profits and increasing their client bases.

HIPAA compliance is an ongoing issue that requires covered entities (CEs) to have robust cybersecurity tools in place. Many Healthcare practices do not have a dedicated IT staff and need help from MSPs to implement the security tools necessary to secure protected health information (PHI). By offering CaaS, MSPs can solve a business problem for CEs, facilitating the MSP evolution into Business Solution Providers (BSPs).

Compliancy Group's partner program, allows partners and resellers to easily offer CaaS. Expert Compliance CoachesTM guide partners, resellers and their clients through the entire HIPAA compliance implementation process. Members of the partner program are also given access to sales and marketing support, and are referred to Compliancy Group's healthcare clients.

"We believe that CaaS is the next step for MSPs that want to exponentially grow their client base, differentiate their firm and standardize their stack," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group.

With healthcare entities and their business associates needing a secure form of communication, that's why Compliancy Group has partnered with SkySwitch. SkySwitch offers clients secure forms of communication including VoIP, faxing, business SMS and web conferencing.

"Our partnership with Compliancy Group helps SkySwitch resellers to be successful by giving them a path to achieve HIPAA compliance on their own," said Eric Hernaez, President and Founder of SkySwitch. "We are constantly working to remove obstacles for SkySwitch resellers and optimize their chances for success."

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that healthcare professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy- group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

