Compliancy Group Unveils Its 2024 HIPAA Predictions

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 -- Compliancy Group spoke with top regulatory attorneys, analyzed OCR fines over the last year, and diligently reviewed the HHS site to make predictions about what's to come for healthcare compliance in 2024. There are a handful of emerging compliance trends for 2024 that are evident.

2024 HIPAA predictions indicate that:

Right of access enforcement will continue to be a top priority for the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) The HIPAA right of access standard will be revamped to give patients more rights to their protected health information (PHI) HIPAA Privacy Rule protections will prohibit the use or disclosure of PHI for identifying, investigating, prosecuting, or suing patients, providers, and others involved in the provision of legal reproductive health care, including abortion 42 CFR Part 2 will be amended to facilitate care coordination Rules for the proper use and disclosure of PHI will be changed OCR will bring enforcement actions against providers who use tracking technologies to share PHI with third-party analytics and social media companies without patient consent HHS will release a cybersecurity framework to improve cyber resiliency and improve protection of patient data

