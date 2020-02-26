Complimentary Access To Wide Range Of 2019 Tax Year Tools And Resources Available From Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the availability of Tax Season Watch, which features useful tax filing and payment resources, including news and commentary, access to primary sources, tax forms and instructions, best practices related to e-filing, top audit triggers, and top mistakes in tax preparation. Tax Season Watch is available via complimentary trial through March 31 at http://onb-tax.com/rKSf50ysE32.

Tax Season Watch offers content and analysis related to federal and state issues developed specifically for the 2019 tax year. News from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report will keep practitioners abreast of the latest developments from the IRS, Treasury and Capitol Hill.

"To successfully navigate the tax season, our subscribers rely on our team of 100-plus in-house experts to provide the critical insights and tools they need to comply with changes to federal and state tax laws and filing requirements," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "This curated selection of tax season resources is a window into the breadth and depth of content, analysis, and tools our subscribers access to help them optimize their practice year-round."

