Complimentary Array Of Tax Planning Tools And Resources From Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Takes The Headaches Out Of Tax Filing Season For CPAs

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the availability of its annual Tax Season Watch, which features resources related to Covid-19 and tax filings and payments. Tax Season Watch, which is made available annually, incorporates news, commentary, and access to primary sources, tax forms, and instructions. Tax Season Watch is available via complimentary trial through March 31 at http://onb-tax.com/LlI750DxK6Q.

Tax Season Watch features news from the Daily Tax Report and content from Bloomberg Tax's in-house team analysts, comprised of nearly 100 tax attorneys and CPAs, including:

Special reports on topics such as best practices related to e-filing, top audit triggers, and top mistakes in tax preparation.

Detailed guidance and review checklists to help tax professionals prepare and file Forms 1040, 1120, and 1165.

A step-by-step breakdown of the top 10 filing issues for 2020.

Guidance to determine when and how to prepare the new Form 1099-NEC versus Form 1099-MISC.

Access to news and commentary pertaining to tax filing season, featuring the latest developments from Congress, Treasury, and the IRS.

"While each year tax professionals have to stay on top of significant changes to federal and state tax filing and payment requirements, 2020 added another layer of complexity due to Covid-19-related changes and considerations," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We are pleased to make this curated selection of resources widely available through our Tax Season Watch. It is truly representative of the high-quality news, analysis, primary sources, and timesaving practice tools Bloomberg Tax subscribers rely on every day."

