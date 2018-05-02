Complimentary Artisan Vegan Cheese to Be Served at Orange County, California Dance Party

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miyoko's Kitchen will be providing their artisan, vegan cheese for Saturday night dance party attendees to enjoy at Your Plant-Based Guide Conference – a two-day, vegan training conference on May 19 and 20, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California.

Since the removal of dairy products is often the biggest deterrent to adopting a 100 percent plant-based diet, conference organizer and founder of 360 Health Connection, Gina Bonanno-Lemos welcomed the offer made by Miyoko's Kitchen to sponsor the dance party.

Dance Party And Vegan Networking Event Your Plant-Based Guide Conference

The soy-free, vegan dairy alternatives made by Miyoko's Kitchen are a favorite among plant-based consumers, as well as omnivores, due to the product's authentic taste and texture. The secret is the inclusion of natural oils and the culturing of the nuts from which they are made.

Attendees of the paid portion of Your Plant-Based Guide Conference will have access to the Saturday night dance party and Miyoko's cheese and crackers at no additional cost. In addition, fifty a la carte tickets to the dance party are available to the general public at a nominal fee. Dance party attendees will also have the opportunity to mingle and network with many of the celebrity, vegan presenters.

To learn more visit YourPlantBasedGuideConference.com.

Your Plant-Based Guide Conference is proudly sponsored by Bakeology, Barnana, Barukas, Big Tree Farms, Date Lady, Fruit Bliss, Go Go Squeez, Go Macro, Herbaland, Luscious International, Miyoko's Kitchen, Nada Moo, Namaste Foods, Raw Rev, Roots Hummus, Seapoint Farms, Suja, and Unisoy Foods.

About 360 Health Connection

360 Health Connection is a holistic and vegan nutrition information company and blog created to help people prevent and reverse disease and achieve optimum wellness with the power of plant-based nutrition and other lifestyle choices that directly affect the epigenome.

For media inquiries and press pass availability contact the event organizer:

Gina Bonanno-Lemos

194301@email4pr.com

(714) 248-7048

SOURCE 360 Health Connection

