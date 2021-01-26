Complimentary Disney Veterans Institute Summit Will Encourage and Support Hiring of Military Veterans

The summit will help companies build effective veteran-hiring programs of their own. With health and well-being in mind, the event will offer limited in-person attendance as well as the virtual options. Featured presentations will include speakers from Disney's Heroes Work Here initiative, Disney Institute, government officials, veterans, and non-profit veterans-service organizations. Speakers will share their experiences, best practices and tips for hiring, onboarding and retention of veterans by helping them successfully transition to the civilian workforce.

"The Heroes Work Here program helps Disney find and hire highly qualified veterans and supports veterans, military spouses and their families as they transition out of the military," said George A. Kalogridis, President, Segment Development and Enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "Through the Veterans Institute Summit, we share our learnings with other organizations so that more of these modern-day heroes have opportunities and successful experiences building careers in the private sector."

Since its launch in 2013 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, more than a half dozen complimentary Veterans Institute events have been held across the U.S. The Veterans Institute Summit builds on the success of Heroes Work Here, an initiative Disney launched in March 2012 that has resulted in more than 10,000 veterans joining The Walt Disney Company.

The 2021 Veterans Institute Summit will be the longest Veterans Institute event to date, with multiple days of programming. Highlights will include: an inside look at Heroes Work Here; renowned keynote presentations, panel discussions, Disney Institute content; advice and insights from experts and veterans-support organizations; and stories from veterans about their transitions to the civilian workforce. Attendees will also gain tools and resources they can use to establish their own military hiring and development programs for their organizations.



Summit sessions and presentations are complimentary and open to professionals from business, nonprofit, government and other organizations. A limited number of seats will be available at the event venue. Select sessions will be available online. Advance registration will be required to attend in-person or online presentations. Registration will open in spring 2021. Additional information, including any applicable safety and health measures related to COVID-19, will be available closer to the event.

To learn more about Heroes Work Here, and access learning and development tools designed to help veterans transition into the civilian workforce, visit DisneyCareers.com/HeroesWorkHere.

To learn more about Disney Institute, visit DisneyInstitute.com. To learn more about corporate sponsorship opportunities available for Veterans Institute Summit, contact [email protected].

About Heroes Work Here

Announced in March 2012 by Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of The Walt Disney Company, Disney's Heroes Work Here is a company-wide initiative to hire, train and support military veterans. The initiative features a commitment to hire veterans and offers philanthropic support of veteran and military organizations, as well as a public awareness campaign. In November 2013, Disney hosted the first-ever Veterans Institute, a complimentary day-long workshop to encourage employers across the U.S. to hire former military service members. Disney's Heroes Work Here continues the company's long-standing legacy of supporting the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/heroes-work-here.

About Disney Institute

Disney Institute helps professionals and organizations learn how to leverage time-tested business practices used by Disney parks and resorts, many of which began with Walt Disney himself. For more than 30 years, Disney Institute has helped business professionals around the world learn the Disney approach to employee and customer experience rooted in Disney's areas of expertise, including leadership excellence, employee engagement and quality service. Whether it is individuals, teams or entire organizations, Disney Institute trains professionals working in a wide variety of industries to apply Disney business insights to help improve their own employee and customer experience. For individuals, Disney Institute offers Professional Development Courses in a variety of formats, including online live courses, on-demand courses and onsite courses at Disney destinations. For organizations, Disney Institute offers collaborative Advisory Services, as well as private presentations for chambers of commerce, colleges/universities, professional associations, and conference events held at Disney destinations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.disneyinstitute.com/.

