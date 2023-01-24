Complimentary Financial Education Resources for Community-Based Organizations Across California

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Financial Educators Council's mission is to make high-quality financial education programming more accessible. That's why select schools, nonprofits, and community groups now are eligible to receive financial education programming complimentary.

The resources and support are provided at no charge to California-based organizations with an interest in bringing financial education to serve all ages of learners to make a positive impact in their communities.

Organizations have two opportunities to access these resources, one with no eligibility requirements and one with qualification guidelines. Qualifications for beneficiary organizations can be found at https://ca.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-education-programs-california-organizations/

The California Council is focused on bringing the nationwide mission of the National Financial Educators Council to bear to meet the unique economic challenges of Californians. Many Californians face dire economic situations. Financial statistics from the state demonstrate that California has the highest number of people in poverty, according to a Census Bureau report; and ranks among the highest in the country in housing and food insecurity rates.

California also has some of the lowest financial literacy test results in the nation and receives a failing grade from Champlain College's National Report Card on financial literacy. These factors are contributing to the financial health of California residents and represent a future indicator of challenges the state may face moving forward.

The California Financial Educators Council's near-term goal is to make a positive impact on financial literacy rates while progressing toward the long-term objective of helping individuals work toward greater financial security.

Community organizations seeking a financial literacy program are welcome to apply for complimentary programming and support. All organizations will qualify for complimentary resources. Select groups will also receive fully-managed financial literacy program development.

The California chapter also offers local financial education speakers across the state to deliver presentations to qualified organizations. Training is delivered by our team of Certified Financial Education Instructors (CFEI®) across the state, in an effort to build and scale local financial wellness programming led by highly-qualified trainers.

The California Financial Educators Council is a chapter of the National Financial Educators Council – an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation™ focused on mobilizing a global force of financial wellness champions and advocates and empowering them with training and resources to spread the message and support communities worldwide with greater financial health.

Media Contact:

Trevor Stoll

702.620.3059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council