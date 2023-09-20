Complimentary Injury Risk Assessments Via Cutting-Edge Technology Offered at Peak Physical Therapy During National Fall Prevention Month

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are a weekend warrior or exercise every day, being active has its risks. September is National Fall Prevention Month and to help get ahead of an injury and fall, Peak Physical Therapy is offering adults complimentary injury and fall risk screenings. The free screenings are being held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kicking off Sept. 25 and continuing through Oct. 31, at seven Peak Physical Therapy locations in the Greater Dallas area.

Participants will be screened by a licensed physical therapist utilizing a force plate, which resembles a bathroom scale. The Sparta Science Movement Health Platform is a state-of-the-art mechanical sensing system that utilizes advanced data science techniques to measure strength, agility, balance, and more. Participants will perform a series of easy-to-do balance, jump, or plank tasks. The data is then translated into a set of metrics that produces risk and performance scores and participants will receive a personalized prescription for improving balance, building strength and endurance, and minimizing injuries.

Research shows that physical therapy significantly contributes to injury prevention and decreases risk of falls. A study by the Moran Company shows that emergency room visits and hospitalizations are lowest for patients who have had several PT sessions. Also, overall PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalization and 50% less likely to have injury-related ER visit in the six months following their initial fall.

Complimentary scans will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. To make an appointment, visit dallasmovetolive.com and select a clinic, date and time in the dropdown menu.

Peak Physical Therapy Locations:

Peak Physical Therapy is a member of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, the nation's largest dedicated provider of physical therapy services.

