COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY PHYSICIAN GROUPS IN TWIN CITIES

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

TWIN CITIES, Minn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Entira Family Clinics and Richfield Medical Group are offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

The webinar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: CollaborativeSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Collaborative Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by the Entira Family Clinics and Richfield Medical Group.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at CollaborativeSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Collaborative Senior Care Advantage

Collaborative Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to the senior patients of Entira Family Clinics and Richfield Medical Group. More information about Collaborative Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at CollaborativeSeniorCareAdvantage.com

