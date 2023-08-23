COMPLY Launches Modern COMPLYance Women Initiative for Women in Regulatory Compliance

Modern COMPLYance Women Aims to Engage Women Professionals Across the Regulatory Industry, Building Connections and Curating Opportunities for Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced the launch of its women's initiative "Modern COMPLYance Women" and its flagship event "Connect with Confidence." The company aims to engage women within the regulatory compliance field, build connections with mentors and peers, and curate growth opportunities across the industry through this new program.

"While women hold a small majority of regulatory compliance leadership positions, they make approximately 17% less than men in similar positions, according to a Compliance Week survey," said Amy Kadomatsu, CEO of COMPLY. "As the industry evolves and regulations become more complex, the opportunities for growth and advancement within this field are significant, with new roles and positions critical to the operations of financial services firms presenting themselves every year. We must do more to ensure equal access to the best positions across the industry."

Connect with Confidence
As part of its new initiative, COMPLY will host a one-day event featuring a keynote address, as well as mentoring and networking opportunities to support women taking on larger roles in the regulatory compliance space.

Heather Monahan will serve as the keynote address for the inaugural Modern COMPLYance Women event. Ms. Monahan is the best-selling author of Confidence Creator and Overcome Your Villians, Top 50 keynote speaker, TEDx speaker, podcast host and Board Member of Healthlynked Corporation. As a former C-suite executive in media, she was named one of the most Influential Women in Radio in 2017, and Thrive Global named her a Limit Breaking Female Founder in 2018. Ms. Monahan speaks regularly about the importance of women taking visible executive and board leadership roles in spaces often dominated by men.

"We are thrilled to launch our new initiative with an event that holds such powerful meaning," said Gayle Nixon, Chief Marketing Officer of COMPLY. "As an organization led by women who have broken glass ceilings and made their mark in each of our own individual fields, we felt it was only appropriate to do the same in the regulatory compliance space. With Modern COMPLYance Women, we will bring together women from every level of compliance to learn, grow, and ultimately, connect."

Connect with Confidence will be held September 26, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m. Eastern at City Winery New York City. Registration is open now.

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth, while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts, by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

