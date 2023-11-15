COMPLY PROGRAM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND ANNUAL REVIEW SERVICE LAUNCHED BY COMPLY

Software and Service Enable RIAs of All Types to Implement and Administer a Comprehensive Compliance Program with an All-in-One Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, has launched COMPLY Program Management and Annual Review Service, an integrated solution which addresses the market need for more comprehensive compliance resources, enabling firms to meet additional regulatory requirements and demands.

COMPLY Program Management
COMPLY Program Management

Given the rapid pace of rulemaking in today's landscape, compliance professionals are increasingly moving towards full-service compliance technology partnerships to support growing program needs. As noted in our proprietary research, 44% of compliance professionals have stated such full-service offerings are a key driver in their selection of outsourced compliance solutions.

COMPLY Program Management simplifies and automates a multitude of compliance duties and deliverables, thereby reducing risk, improving efficiency and easing year-end compliance obligations. The integrated solution provides a centralized, comprehensive platform for managing the full scope of a firm's compliance program. This software package includes:

  • The Compliance Calendar automatically populated and continuously updated with deadlines, requirements, best-practice instructions and refreshed compliance guidelines tailored to a firm's policies and procedures.
  • COMPLY's Annual Review Tool which guides firms through their Annual Review process, culminating in a comprehensive documented report, to meet Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements outlined in Rule 206(4)-7 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
  • Additionally, for firms seeking enhanced assistance in adhering to the latest regulations, COMPLY has introduced an accompanying service offering with the COMPLY Program Management software that provides regimented and on-going compliance consulting services aimed at easing the challenges of the annual review process and defining compliance priorities throughout the year.

David Bliss, COMPLY's Chief Product Officer, said, "This advancement to our software and services delivers on the promise of offering a unified COMPLY solution. With COMPLY Program Management and Annual Review Service, we combine the benefits of the wide range of solutions available from across our product portfolio, integrating software, consulting and education, and enhancing our clients' ability to develop and execute a comprehensive and scalable compliance program from a single platform. As regulatory obligations continue to evolve, such as the recently enhanced regulation of private fund advisers and investment advisers, the ability to easily adapt your compliance program has never been more critical. This is an ideal time for firms to examine their compliance processes and consider moving to a single comprehensive platform."

Additional information regarding COMPLY Program Management and Annual Review Service is available here.

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth, while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts, by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including investment management, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

SOURCE COMPLY

