COMPLY publishes 2023 CCO Playbook for UK-based financial firms

News provided by

COMPLY

08 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

Annual guide outlines 2023 regulatory expectations, discusses FCA multi-year strategy and provides analyses of functional strategies to address evolving regulatory requirements

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the leading provider of compliance software, services and education solutions for the financial services sector, published its 2023 UK Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Playbook. The annual guide explores recent and anticipated regulatory compliance changes and their impact on the United Kingdom's financial services sector.

The 2023 UK CCO Playbook draws insights and analyses from market trends and anticipated regulatory action to provide firms with strategic guidance as they seek to create an effective program adaptable to today's compliance demands. The Playbook also features an in-depth review of the upcoming Consumer Duty and the new requirements it will place on firms in an effort to protect both consumers and the UK market at large.

"The unique and highly dynamic nature of the UK's financial regulatory environment force chief compliance officers and their teams to constantly review, revise and reconsider their comprehensive regulatory compliance efforts," said Amy Kadomatsu, COMPLY's Chief Executive Officer. "With last year's launch of the FCA's multi-year strategy, as well as the upcoming Consumer Duty deadlines, it is all the more critical for compliance teams to develop flexible programs that serve as a strategic asset to their firms."

Highlights of the 2023 UK CCO Playbook include: 

  • A comprehensive review of recent regulatory changes and the impact of the FCA's multi-year strategy announcement.
  • Discussion of the FCA's 2023 priorities, including reducing and preventing serious harm, setting and testing higher standards and promoting competition and positive change within the industry.
  • Top trends in regulatory compliance, explicitly addressing Consumer Duty requirements, cryptocurrency, market volatility and ESG.
  • A step-by-step process to align resources to meet the demands of the compliance landscape.

In 2022, the FCA announced a three-year strategy that yielded significant methodology changes with a heightened focus on tactical outcomes. Since the announcement, the local and global markets have faced increased market pressure to comply.

"The changes the FCA put into effect in 2022 lead to significant increases in key penalties and monetary returns to consumers," continued Kadomatsu. "As stated by the FCA, over 8,000 potentially misleading adverts were removed or amended, 201 firm authorisations were cancelled, more than 1,800 warnings were issued regarding potential scam firms and £30 million were returned to consumers from unauthorised businesses last year."

Kadomatsu concluded, "Compliance programs must mitigate and address the ever-evolving risks that face our industry — building a program that takes a comprehensive view of the evolving regulatory environment and utilizes a holistic solution set that will position firms for success in the face of near-constant change. COMPLY can empower the UK's CCOs and their teams to develop and deliver a strategically impactful compliance approach to sustain growth and avoid risk."

Download the 2023 UK CCO Playbook to learn more about the regulations, risks and strategies shaping today's compliance landscape.

About COMPLY
At COMPLY, we pride ourselves on being the champion for compliance professionals. Merging technology, consulting and education, we help clients navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment. Our portfolio of offerings includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box and National Regulatory Services (NRS), whose more than 7,000 clients include some of the world's largest financial institutions. Clients throughout our portfolio enjoy access to our full suite of industry-leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions.

SOURCE COMPLY

Also from this source

COMPLY NAMES MARTECH VETERAN AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER IN SUPPORT OF ITS ONGOING GROWTH INITIATIVES

COMPLY Launches 2023 CCO Playbook

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.