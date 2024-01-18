COMPLY Publishes Ultimate New Registration Toolkit Providing Tactical Strategies for Advisory Firms Registering with the State or SEC

The collection of resources offers firms a step-by-step guide to registering a new RIA and establishing a comprehensive compliance program.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting, and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced the publication of its Ultimate New Registration Toolkit, a cumulative resource kit designed to aid firms in the registration process, as well as provide critical advice for post registration compliance. The Toolkit consists of three resources: a guide outlining critical considerations for those starting a new advisory firm in 2024, a step-by-step registration checklist, and an outline of compliance best practices for new advisory firms.

COMPLY has supported thousands of firms in the registration process, providing unparalleled insight into state and SEC registration requirements. The Ultimate New Registration Toolkit is a result of this work and aims to support firms in establishing and registering their advisory firm. One of the key features of the Toolkit is a downloadable checklist, an interactive tool that provides a step-by-step process to register and establish an RIA.

The Ultimate New Registration Toolkit provides an in-depth review of the registration process, highlighting key areas of note such as:

Determining which regulatory body to register with

Establishing compliance Policies and Procedures to reflect all applicable regulatory requirements

Selecting a Chief Compliance Officer

Implementing a comprehensive compliance program

Additionally, the Toolkit arms newly registered firms with a best practice guide outlining common compliance concerns cited by the SEC and the tactical strategies to maintain a comprehensive compliance program on par with regulatory requirements.

"To put it simply, the registration process is complex," said Ann Hauerland, COMPLY's VP of Regulatory Affairs. "The detailed requirements and nuanced information required for firms to accurately register, whether with the state or the SEC, can be overwhelming and, to a certain degree, act as a barrier to entry for those seeking to start their advisory firm. Not to mention that the registration process typically occurs concurrently with the many other steps required to start a firm. Our team has decades of experience navigating this process, and by bringing our knowledge and insight to market, we aimed to arm new advisers with the resources and mechanisms to register with confidence."

The Ultimate New Registration Toolkit is now available for download.

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services, and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box, and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities, and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

