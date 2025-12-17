Comply365 Announces Acquisition of MINT

Accelerates investment in next-generation training management to create the industry's first connected, AI-powered platform across operational content, compliance, safety and training management

BELOIT, Wis. and BRISTOL, England and KIEL, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comply365, LLC ("Comply365"), a leading global provider of operational content, safety and training management solutions for the aviation, rail, defense and space industries, announced today the acquisition of MINT Holding GmbH ("MINT"), a global leader in innovative training management for the aviation industry. The acquisition expands Comply365's aviation training management expertise while accelerating the company's mission to deliver a comprehensive, AI-powered platform connecting operations, safety, and training solutions – driving significant efficiencies, cost savings and operational integrity for over 500 customers worldwide. Comply365 is a portfolio company of Insight Partners and Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Trusted by leading airlines and aviation training organizations worldwide, MINT combines powerful management of qualification programs, scheduling and training via a digital ecosystem that connects training administrators, instructors and trainees in real time. Together with Comply365's robust training management capabilities, MINT will serve as a foundational element of TrainingManager365, Comply365's next-generation, AI-powered training management solution. Leveraging the combined strengths of MINT and Comply365, TrainingManager365 will redefine excellence and efficiency in training management.

Ilia Kostov, CEO of Comply365 stated: "We are thrilled to welcome MINT's team and customers to Comply365. Combining Comply365 and MINT's deep domain expertise and innovation, we will unify our market-leading training management capabilities into the next generation, AI-powered solution, TrainingManager365, as well as further strengthen our unified platform, connecting the mission-critical domains of operations, safety and training. Together, we will deliver intelligent, streamlined training operations, positioning Comply365 as the go-to provider for organizations seeking to modernize and optimize their training and compliance processes."

Jörg Latteier, CEO of MINT Stated: "MINT's success has been built on a foundation of continued innovation, close customer collaboration and deep aviation industry training expertise – enabling us to transform complex training operations. Our philosophy aligns with Comply365's customer-centric vision and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge AI for greater efficiencies and exceptional training experiences. We are excited to become part of the Comply365 family and help drive forward their next-generation solution, TrainingManager365. We look forward to delivering even greater value to our collective customers worldwide."

Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said: "The MINT team brings a wealth of training management expertise that complements the Comply365 team and will support efforts in developing the next-generation TrainingManager365 solution. We are excited to combine two market-leading training solutions to provide the combined global customer base with a modernized, AI-powered training management solution."

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall, added: "Training management is a key pillar of the Comply365 unified platform vision. We have successfully combined market-leading solutions in operational content management and safety, risk, and audit management – and now, with MINT, we are strategically combining the proven strengths of two market leaders in training management. We look forward to supporting Comply365's continued growth as it advances its next-generation training solution and integrated platform, delivering even greater value to our growing, global customer base."

Legal advice to Comply365 was provided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. MINT shareholders were advised by Brock Müller Ziegenbein and Northwise GmbH.

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading provider of Operational Content Management, Safety Management and Training Management in the highly regulated industries of aviation, defense, rail and space. Comply365 provides an AI-powered combination of expertise and products underpinned by unified best practices, empowering its customers to elevate operational excellence, transform safety management and training management, with closer integration of relevant data sets across domains. The Comply365 product portfolio ensures its customers' crews and assets are always geared for peak operational performance, unlocking financial and operational gains through more streamlined, robust and agile operations. Comply365 is the trusted technology partner of many of the most progressive aviation, defense, rail and space organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit comply365.com.

About MINT Software Systems

MINT Software Systems, headquartered in Kiel, Germany, with offices in the United States, the UAE, and Colombia, provides flexible, enterprise-grade training and resource management solutions for airlines, aviation organizations, and corporate training providers worldwide. Its flagship SaaS platform, MINT TMS, supports all types of training programs - from flight crew, cabin crew, ground, and maintenance training to comprehensive corporate and organizational training needs - while fully accommodating AQP, ATQP, EBT, CBTA, and other modern training methodologies. MINT TMS is designed to meet the training, qualification, and records requirements of regulators such as FAA, EASA, Transport Canada, and authorities around the world, ensuring global compliance without limiting scope. With advanced automation, smart scheduling, and robust records management in one platform, MINT enables organizations to scale training efficiently, stay audit-ready, and operate with confidence. For more information, visit mintsoftwaresystems.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 acquisitions serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of over $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.

