ComplyAdvantage Acquires Golden, Expanding Financial Crime Intelligence Offering

The acquisition—alongside the addition of Andreessen Horowitz as a shareholder—accelerates ComplyAdvantage's AI capabilities and solidifies its position as one of the industry-leading providers of financial crime insights

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage , a leader in financial crime intelligence, today announced its acquisition of Golden (Golden Recursion Inc). Golden is a San Francisco-based innovator automating the construction of one of the world's largest knowledge graphs, which shows interconnected data points and their relationships for the purpose of analyzing complex information.

Financial institutions and other regulated entities are required by law to ensure the people and organizations they choose to do business with are legitimate and that the transactions they facilitate are legal. ComplyAdvantage uses AI and machine learning to parse through a continuously updated database of entities to give clients the most accurate 360-degree view of financial crime risk. As clients respond to alerts, a feedback loop continuously enriches the insights ComplyAdvantage provides. Golden's data extraction and disambiguation using sophisticated natural language processing will bring additional disparate data sources into ComplyAdvantage's data ingestion layer to provide clients with even more comprehensive, real-time financial crime risk insights.

As part of the acquisition, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) joins an illustrious group of leading technology investors, including Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.

This announcement comes on the back of continued momentum for ComplyAdvantage as the scale-up continues its impressive growth, significantly expanding its client roster since the last fundraising round led by Goldman Sachs. The acquisition also strengthens ComplyAdvantage's foothold in North America, with Golden bringing an extensive base of U.S. customers.

"Delivering AI-enriched financial crime insights to our customers through a best-in-class user experience built on the most interconnected data has been our north star at ComplyAdvantage since day one. The acquisition of Golden is a critical milestone on that journey," said Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "We are excited to welcome their talented team to the ComplyAdvantage family, alongside a16z, who bring powerful expertise as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey."

Jude Gomila, Golden founder and CEO, who will join ComplyAdvantage as a board observer and special adviser, added: "I have known Charlie Delingpole, the founder of ComplyAdvantage, since 2005, and I am thrilled to bring together our capabilities. By combining our experienced team of AI and large language model (LLM) specialists with ComplyAdvantage's industry-leading data science team, we are creating a global team of data experts. Together, I'm confident we will transform financial crime risk management for businesses worldwide."

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 1,000 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has five global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, Cluj-Napoca, and Lisbon and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com .

SOURCE ComplyAdvantage