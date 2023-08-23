ComplyAdvantage Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Marketplace

News provided by

ComplyAdvantage

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Providing better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and ComplyAdvantage

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, the leading financial crime intelligence company, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides ComplyAdvantage with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs by working with AWS sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Armis.

"We're excited to be strengthening our relationship with AWS," said Oliver Furniss, Chief Product Officer of ComplyAdvantage. "Joining the ISV Accelerate Program allows ComplyAdvantage to streamline the delivery of our financial crime solutions to businesses much in need. We're excited to go to market with AWS and look forward to building relationships with new customers as a result of this program."

Further, ComplyAdvantage is offering its Sanctions, PEPs, Adverse Media, Customer Screening and Monitoring solution via the AWS Marketplace with other solutions including Transaction Screening to follow. AWS Marketplace is a managed software catalogue that allows businesses to easily purchase and invoice software from trusted vendors.

"Listing via AWS Marketplace is an exciting development for ComplyAdvantage," continued Furniss. "AWS gives potential customers fast access to the solutions we offer that they and their customers will benefit from as well as empowering them to leverage their committed cloud spend easily. It's a great fit for customers that have gone down the EDP model road for procuring solutions. More and more customers are interested in buying through marketplaces these days anyways, so it just makes sense for ComplyAdvantage to be there."

As well as offering limited self-service subscription packages, ComplyAdvantage will also be offering private offer subscriptions for those who want to work with ComplyAdvantage to develop a bespoke commercial solution package and to enable them to invoice centrally through AWS.

About ComplyAdvantage
ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 1000 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

SOURCE ComplyAdvantage

Also from this source

ComplyAdvantage Launches New KYB Verification with Flexible Risk Scoring

ComplyAdvantage Takes on Payment Fraud with New AI-powered Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.