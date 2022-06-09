ComplyAdvantage Names Industry Veteran Mark Watson As Chief Technology Officer

"It's awesome to have Mark join our executive team during such an exciting time for the company," said Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "We've spent the last 8 years helping our customers find and mitigate the hidden threats of money-laundering and related financial crimes. We're now at a place in the company's evolution where it takes someone with Mark's background, vision and expertise to lead our next wave of technical innovation. So we welcome Mark and look forward to his contributions as we continue to scale globally."

With over 26 years of technology management experience, Mark joins ComplyAdvantage from WorldRemit where he held the role of CTO since 2018. Prior to WorldRemit, Mark co-founded and exited several companies across a range of B2B businesses across a number of business sectors including mobile apps, cloud, advanced analytics, systems management and customer experience management. In particular, Mark was the founder and technology leader at the mobile middleware pioneer, Volantis Systems, and subsequently at the machine learning-based cloud performance company, Skipjaq. He also led the technology function at the AI-based customer experience platform, Causata, through its sale to NICE Systems. At these companies and elsewhere, Mark led the vision, business planning and organisational structures needed to drive technology development at scale.

"ComplyAdvantage is a model-first company and the team has done an outstanding job building a data business that is ideal for fighting the growing volume, velocity and complexity of financial crimes around the world," said Mark Watson. "My goal over the coming quarters is to expand our data and technology footprint so that we can continue to be the leading and most trusted anti-money laundering resource to our tier one banking, crypto, fintech and financial services customers around the world."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that including the company's much lauded State of Financial Crimes 2022 Report, Evolving Use and Sanctions and most recently the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms .

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

