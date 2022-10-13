ComplyAdvantage Names Vatsa Narasimha As Chief Executive Officer

Vatsa Narasimha Promoted From COO To CEO, Founder Charles Delingpole to become Executive Chairman on the back of impressive organic growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced that Vatsa Narasimha has been named as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Charles Delingpole, the company's founder, and former CEO, will transition to become Executive Chairman. Both will assume their new positions effective immediately.

Vatsa Narasimha - CEO, ComplyAdvantage

Charles Delingpole has led ComplyAdvantage since its formation in 2014, taking the company from its inception to operating with 450+ employees and more than 1,000 clients worldwide. Charles will remain a key part of the team in his new position.

An inspiring leader and formidable operating executive, Vatsa Narasimha joined ComplyAdvantage more than two years ago from Oanda Corporation, a global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, where he was CEO. Prior to Oanda, Narasimha spent eight years at The Boston Consulting Group, working with leading financial institutions on a variety of growth strategy, corporate development, and operational issues.

Since arriving at ComplyAdvantage, Narasimha has held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), where his leadership has helped the company experience record growth with ARR (annual recurring revenue) growing by nearly 80% last year. This has been fueled by an expanded portfolio of traditional banking and insurance customers, FinTechs, and crypto customers as well as strategic partnerships with world-class BaaS, IDV, and blockchain data providers.

Narasimha has also helped to expand the company's funding to over $100 million, adding Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and Goldman Sachs to ComplyAdvantage's top-tier suite of investors that include Index Ventures and Balderton Capital.

In addition to this progress, usage across the company's AML (anti-money laundering) solution sets has hit record levels with search volumes doubling quarter over quarter for the company's Customer Screening and Monitoring solution. The company's platform has facilitated more than 1 billion searches across 150 million entities that are monitored daily while Transaction Risk Monitoring volumes have increased by 4 times.

Narasimha's appointment as CEO comes at an exciting time as the company continues to scale globally, becoming a dominant force in fighting money laundering and related financial crimes using massive amounts of data and advanced machine learning to provide customers with financial risk insights.

Executive Commentary

"Vatsa is an exceptional operating executive who has worked hard and delivered incredible results, earning him the right to become our next CEO," said Charles Delingpole, founder, and Executive Chairman. "ComplyAdvantage continues to lead the industry in using advanced AI and data to combat financial crime. Vatsa has the right strategic skill sets and experience needed for this next chapter of growth. I want to whole-heartedly congratulate Vatsa, and I look forward to this next chapter in the company's exciting trajectory."

"ComplyAdvantage is entering a new phase of growth so the time is right for Vatsa to step into the CEO role," said Jan Hammer, partner at Index Ventures. "Scaling a company offers unique challenges and huge rewards. Vatsa has deep executive experience and a clear vision for the next phase of CompyAdvantage's growth. As a board member, I am excited that the company is continuing to evolve, and I am delighted to welcome Charles to the role of Executive Chairman. I look forward to seeing continued growth under Vatsa's leadership."

"Since my first conversation with Charlie, it has been obvious to me that ComplyAdvantage was built to solve the large and pressing problem that is financial crime detection," said Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of ComplyAdvantage." The company's track record reflects the significant progress we are making against our mission of bringing next-gen tools to help our clients get a holistic understanding of counter-party risk. I am excited to step into this role while continuing to work closely with Charlie as we make a significant impact for the customers we serve around the world.

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that include the company's much-lauded State of Financial Crime 2022 Report, Evolving Use and, Sanctions, and most recently, the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 1000 companies rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

SOURCE ComplyAdvantage