ComplyAssistant Launches New Mobile Application for Healthcare Compliance

A typical HIPAA privacy and security facility walkthrough means the auditor manually keeps track of exceptions on a notepad, and then writes a report after returning to the office—a process that can take hours. Using ComplyAssistant's mobile application that syncs automatically with the company's web platform, the auditor can document exceptions directly in the app and easily produce a report of findings and action steps.

"ComplyAssistant's mobile app is a fantastic solution," said Gavin Faas, Privacy Officer at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. "It allows the Information Security & Privacy team to perform their audits and take notes directly into the system, bypassing paperwork. Customizable reports can be built right in to the program for our organization's needs. It's a real time-saver!"

With an unlimited set of use cases, the mobile application can assist security and compliance teams as they tackle patient safety, department quality, conformity reporting and other challenges.

"We're thrilled to offer this new option that works in tandem with our healthcare compliance software. The mobile application enables audit teams to be truly mobile, saving time during often complex and rigorous audits," said Gerry Blass, President and CEO of ComplyAssistant. "Early testing showed that our team was able to save several steps during privacy and security walkthrough audits, making the process and reporting more efficient."

Built on a device-agnostic platform, ComplyAssistant's mobile application is currently available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and will soon be available on Google Play for Android.

Journalists: Download a screenshot of the mobile app.

About ComplyAssistant

ComplyAssistant offers Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes. We provide healthcare compliance software and healthcare compliance consulting solutions that help clients manage compliance activities for various regulations and accreditation requirements. Our cloud-based compliance management software provides guidance, organization, collaboration alerts and notifications for more effective management and documentation of healthcare compliance activities. Our consulting services focus on information security risk assessments (SRAs) and managed services for client BA and MDV audits. Founded in 2002, ComplyAssistant provides healthcare compliance services to healthcare organizations across the country. Visit us on our website, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Beth Friedman

Agency Ten22 for ComplyAssistant

beth@ten22pr.com

678.956.9680

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complyassistant-launches-new-mobile-application-for-healthcare-compliance-300667434.html

SOURCE ComplyAssistant