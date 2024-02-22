ComplyAuto Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Compliance Engine for Automotive Dealerships

News provided by

ComplyAuto

22 Feb, 2024, 10:01 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAuto, a pioneering regulatory technology studio led by compliance experts, announces the launch of Guardian, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) engine designed to assist automotive dealerships in adhering to sales, finance and insurance (F&I), and advertising regulations.

In an industry frequently scrutinized by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general for compliance issues in advertising, sales, and F&I practices, Guardian offers a significant advantage. This platform provides dealerships with the tools to create and review advertisements, ensuring full compliance with both federal and state regulations.

Chris Cleveland, Co-Founder and CEO of ComplyAuto, emphasizes the transformative potential of Guardian, stating, "Guardian is set to revolutionize the regulatory compliance framework within the auto dealership sector, offering capabilities far surpassing any existing solutions."

Guardian leverages AI/ML technology to conduct audits of 100 or more advertisements up to 2,000 times faster than human counterparts, with 15 percent greater accuracy than seasoned compliance attorneys. Capable of inspecting digital or print ads in less than 60 seconds, Guardian performs an exhaustive 100+ point review on all elements, including imagery and text. Guardian also identifies compliance issues, audits deal jackets, and suggests remedies, all through an accessible dashboard interface.

Further, the platform introduces state-of-the-art advertisement and policy generators, manages records, and provides an extensive virtual training program. With features for vendor management, training, and a comprehensive forms library, Guardian equips compliance officers, general managers, directors, and owners with everything needed to enhance their sales, F&I, and advertising strategies.

For further details on Guardian, visit www.complyauto.com/guardian or reach out to a compliance expert via email at [email protected] or by phone at 661.214.9760.

About ComplyAuto

ComplyAuto stands at the forefront of regulatory technology, disrupting traditional dealership operations with advanced solutions. Comprised of ex-dealership personnel, tech enthusiasts, compliance specialists, and legal experts, ComplyAuto is dedicated to introducing leading-edge technology into the marketplace. Offering a comprehensive array of cloud-based solutions across HR, safety, privacy, cybersecurity, sales, and advertising, ComplyAuto enables dealerships to concentrate on their core activities — selling and servicing vehicles. With a network spanning 10,000 dealerships nationwide and endorsements from over 39 state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is recognized as the premier regulatory compliance technology organization in the United States.

SOURCE ComplyAuto

