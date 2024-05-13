ComplyAuto welcomes Brad Miller to the team

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAuto is extremely excited to announce that Brad Miller is joining the company as Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer and Head of Legal.

Brad Miller at ComplyAuto

Mr. Miller spent more than 16 years at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in a variety of roles, including most recently as the Chief Regulatory Counsel, where he represented dealer interests before numerous federal agencies and educated dealers on regulations. Mr. Miller is a recognized industry expert on a wide variety of federal regulatory issues and considered one of the foremost authorities on data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

"Welcoming Brad to the ComplyAuto team is an extraordinary milestone for our company and the automotive industry as a whole," said Chris Cleveland, Co-Founder and CEO of ComplyAuto. "Brad is, without question, one of the utmost authorities on dealership regulatory compliance, and his visionary insights throughout the years have shaped how dealers, manufacturers, and automotive vendors navigate the complex maze of state and federal regulations. His unparalleled expertise and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape have made him the de facto resource for automotive compliance guidance across the nation. Brad's contributions have always helped dealers and their partners stay compliant, and will now empower us at ComplyAuto to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our automotive partners. Having had the privilege of collaborating with Brad for over a decade, I am absolutely thrilled to officially call him a member of our team. His presence and unparalleled legal expertise will solidify our position as the leader in dealership regulatory compliance."

Mr. Miller has been a featured speaker at the NADA Trade Show for several years and he has a history as a subject matter expert presenting at conferences, symposia, webinars, forums, and workshops. He graduated second in his class, Summa cum laude, from the Tulane University Law School after receiving his bachelor's degree from Washington & Lee University. He was the editor of the Tulane Law Review and worked in private practice for eight years at two prestigious law firms before joining NADA.

"To do this work properly, you not only need to understand the intricacies of the law, you must be able to apply that knowledge to the dealer world," Miller said. "Chris and his team at ComplyAuto have become the undisputed leaders in helping dealers meet a vast array of compliance challenges by expertly combining extensive dealership experience and world-class technology, with an unrivaled knowledge of the law. They've done a fantastic job for dealers. And more importantly it's clear to me that their passion is to always do the right thing to help protect dealers and dealership employees. I share that passion, and that's why I'm excited to be joining the ComplyAuto team. I look forward to helping dealers meet today's challenges - and be prepared for tomorrow's."

About ComplyAuto: An innovative hub of former dealership employees, techies, compliance experts, and lawyers, ComplyAuto brings cutting edge technology to the market and disrupts the traditional ways dealerships comply with rules and regulations by offering automated, cloud-based solutions. Whether it's HR, employee and customer safety, privacy and cybersecurity, or F&I, sales and advertising, ComplyAuto offers a suite of regtech compliance solutions to help dealerships divert resources away from complex compliance goals and back to what they do best - sell and service vehicles. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 40+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading regulatory compliance organization in the US.

Contact

Chris Priest

Vice President of Marketing

206.436.9711

[email protected]

SOURCE ComplyAuto