ComplyCube Enhances SaaS Offering With A Powerful KYC Solution, Amid Biometric Security Boom

The Digital Identity firm says that Flow™ is a GDPR-compliant web-based solution that businesses can start using "in minutes", with no coding needed. It allows people to verify their identities by following a secure URL.

The highly customizable Flow™ guides users through a slick User Interface (UI), securely collecting identity documents, biometrics, and proof of address - all in less than 30 seconds. Once documents and biometrics are submitted, Flow™ automatically conducts authenticity and identity checks and sends real-time alerts to the business indicating any red flags and providing rich explains.

ComplyCube's Flow™ integrates cutting-edge certified liveness detection technology, which prevents face biometric spoofing and presentation attacks, including 3D Masks, without additional user friction. It also allows companies to leverage a detailed audit trail for compliance purposes in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

Flow™ will appeal to businesses that are still undertaking identity verification checks manually, with documents sent via email, which is costly, time-consuming, prone to human error, and not adequately secure. Similarly, businesses with legacy KYC solutions can leverage Flow™ to simplify onboarding processes and reduce the Total Cost of Ownership.

ComplyCube is a market-leading identity verification platform for automating Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers across government, legal, remittance, telecoms, banking, finance, healthcare, e-commerce, legal, cryptocurrency, travel, and more.

