ComplyCube Introduces Advanced PII Redaction in Response to Escalating Data Protection Concerns

News provided by

ComplyCube

30 Aug, 2023, 09:14 ET

  • ComplyCube launches Field Redaction for automated masking of sensitive fields in Document Checks, enhancing UX and privacy compliance.
  • For improved security, sensitive fields such as Dutch BSN, Singaporean NRIC, Korean RRN, and more can be redacted.
  • The state-of-the-art AI platform removes sensitive fields from documents, including within QR codes, visual and text elements, and barcodes, for heightened security.
  • ComplyCube has also recently rolled out Enhanced Document Liveness to combat Presentation Attacks such as screen replays and spoofs.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, the leading global identity verification platform, enhanced its Document Checks solution with automated Field Redaction capabilities. This feature systematically masks sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) fields, such as the Dutch BSN, to assist businesses with global data privacy regulations compliance while maintaining their frictionless user experience.

Continue Reading
ComplyCube Introduces Advanced PII Redaction in Response to Escalating Data Protection Concerns
ComplyCube Introduces Advanced PII Redaction in Response to Escalating Data Protection Concerns

Based on a study conducted by Deloitte, 71% of businesses forecast a tightening of data protection regulations in the upcoming year. Given the escalating concerns surrounding sensitive data, it's becoming evident that organizations need to move beyond traditional encryption strategies and embrace advanced methods like redaction to ensure full compliance.

Examples of sensitive fields that can be redacted include, but are not limited to:

  • Dutch Burgerservicenummer (BSN) or Dutch Citizen Service Number
  • Singaporean National Registration Identity Card Number (NRIC)
  • Korean Resident Registration Number (RRN)

The National Registration Identity Card is the official ID for Singapore's residents and citizens. It contains sensitive personal data, including financial and criminal records. Each person has a unique nine-digit NRIC Number, essential for many services, such as opening a new bank account. Similarly, the Dutch BSN is a distinct personal identifier designed to facilitate interactions between Dutch citizens and their government. When a business onboards customers, the process can be slower as the user must manually hide these sensitive identifiers.

Sensitive field redaction harmonizes the tension between preserving individual privacy and meeting global compliance mandates. While the Dutch "Wet bescherming persoonsgegevens" (Wbp) and France's "Loi Informatique et Libertés" prioritize citizen data protection, entities such as FINRA and MiFID require comprehensive record-keeping. Redacting sensitive data allows businesses to keep essential records without infringing on privacy rights, bridging the gap between privacy and compliance.

The AI-powered verification platform says that snapshots of documents automatically undergo field redaction and data masking upon capture. Any instances of the fields, even those embedded in QR codes, are removed from the document. This includes areas such as the Visual Inspection Zone (VIZ), Machine Readable Zone (MRZ), and barcodes. For more granular data controls, businesses can customize their own field masking policies.

"In our commitment to user experience and compliance," remarks Mohamed Alsalehi, the CTO of ComplyCube, "we've ensured that sensitive fields are neither stored nor processed by ComplyCube. This approach not only improves the UX but also simplifies customer onboarding, all while strictly adhering to prevailing privacy regulations." During Document Check processing, any redacted text will be blurred out from the images across the API, Web Portal, and reports.

"Catering to our clients' diverse needs is paramount," stated Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. "Our Premium and Enterprise Plans offer enhanced customization options, empowering subscribers to seamlessly integrate additional fields into their redaction policy. Our dedicated Support and Account Management teams stand ready to assist in tailoring these strategies, ensuring compliance remains both robust and flexible."

ComplyCube's update to its Document Checks solution comes off the back of the recent Document Liveness enhancement, marking yet another significant stride in their ongoing commitment to bolstering user privacy and efficiency. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company boasts that partner businesses can now expect an even more streamlined and secure experience.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a leading SaaS platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with a global customer base across financial services, transport, healthcare, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, FinTech, telecoms, and more.

ComplyCube's ISO-certified platform boasts the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market with Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations.

Visit www.complycube.com to learn more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197796/Complycube_PII_Redaction.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148485/4246481/ComplyCube_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ComplyCube

Also from this source

ComplyCube Unveils Enhanced ID Document Security with Advanced Liveness Detection

Unlock New Revenue Streams with ARC: ComplyCube's Global Partnership Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.