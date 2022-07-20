ComplyCube Supports Capital Pilot in Launching Boost Fund I, the UK's first Automated High-Volume Investment Fund For High-Growth Startups

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube , the global verification platform, has partnered with Capital Pilot , the Startup Rating Agency, to provide state-of-the-art KYC verification for Boost Fund I , the UK's first automated high-volume startup investment fund.

The £5m Boost Fund's investments are selected using Capital Pilot's Investability Rating System to back a diverse range of ambitious UK-based startup businesses through its innovative, alternative investment approach.

ComplyCube partners with CapitalPilot

Richard Blakesley, founder and CEO of Capital Pilot, commented: "We are delighted that Boost Fund I is up and running with a strong mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation to startups. Thanks to ComplyCube, we have established strong AML controls that meet the most stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring our compliance posture is first-class".

The novel fund has already announced its first five investments and aims to be the leading UK startup investment fund by volume as it targets to complete 100 investments in less than six months. Shahryar Barati, CCO at Capital Pilot, remarked: "We wanted a diligent and smooth onboarding experience for our investors and startups, and thanks to ComplyCube's superb platform, we have delivered on both fronts".

Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, said: "We're excited to partner with Capital Pilot, lend it our expertise and best-in-class verification platform, and ultimately support its mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation for startups. We strongly believe startup enablement is core to the success of modern economies". "ComplyCube inherently accelerates time-to-market, a trait loved by our customers. That's why we've enhanced our Startup Programme to help more businesses access our market-leading identity verification services" stated Mohamed Alsalehi, CTO at ComplyCube.

ComplyCube recently expanded its Startup Assistance Programme, with qualifying startups receiving substantial allowances worth up to £40,000 / $50,000. The programme offers early-stage and growing businesses free identity verification checks and other resources, enabling them to implement engaging customer onboarding and KYC flows.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a leading SaaS & API platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers across financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, FinTech, telecoms and more.

ComplyCube's ISO-certified platform boasts the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market with Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations.

Contact ComplyCube to learn more.

About Capital Pilot & The Boost Fund

Capital Pilot is the Investability Rating Agency for startups and scaleups. It combines human insight, proven analytics and sophisticated algorithms to produce comprehensive assessments of the attractiveness of a startup or scaleup to potential investors. Capital Pilot is the trading name of Capnova Limited, registered in England with company number 12177695. www.capitalpilot.com

The Boost Fund is a fast, data-driven investment vehicle that backs startups with real potential. It is not open to outside investors. Funded by high-net-worth investors, it will make fixed £50,000 investments in 100 startups in just 6 months. Applications for the Boost Fund are through the Capital Pilot Investability Rating. Boost Fund I L.P is a Jersey-registered limited partnership with registration number 3826. www.boostfund.uk

SOURCE ComplyCube