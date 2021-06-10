ComplySci Announces $120 Million Growth Investment From K1 Investment Management

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, announced today that it has received a growth capital investment of approximately $120 million from K1 Investment Management, a leading private equity investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies.

ComplySci is a widely recognized leader in offering innovative compliance software that creates a robust employee compliance function. The company's solutions deliver scalable identification and mitigation of employee regulatory and compliance risks, at a high degree of precision and on a cost-efficient basis.

ComplySci partners closely with C-suite teams as well as in-house compliance, legal and technology professionals to deliver technology-enabled employee compliance solutions for broker-dealers, registered investment advisers (RIAs), hedge funds, private equity firms, investment advisors, venture capital firms and other businesses across the financial services sector.

Amy Kadomatsu, Chief Executive Officer of ComplySci, said, "We are thrilled that K1 shares our passion about the opportunities ahead for our business and our excitement around the future of innovation in the RegTech industry. With K1 as our partner, ComplySci looks forward to continuing to build out our products and services, and to driving additional growth through acquisitions. This investment underscores the enormous momentum that ComplySci has generated as the leading provider of innovative technology-driven employee compliance solutions across the financial services sector."

$120 Million Investment Supports Ongoing Robust Growth

ComplySci will leverage K1's investment to further build out its platform including existing modules, such as Political Contributions Verification, Senior Managers and Certification Regime, and Compliance Program Management and the recently-launched Compliance Control Room and Conflict Checking products, which track firm activities along with employee activities to proactively identify potential conflicts of interest and market abuse through a single integrated solution.

"As reflected in our record financial results for the first quarter of this year, which represented a new high-water mark for our already rapidly growing firm, we are leaders in a fintech segment where proven solutions from experienced providers are always in demand, regardless of market, economic or industry cycles," stated Ms. Kadomatsu. "For our customers, business partners and employees, our new partnership with K1 underscores this key take-away: The best is yet to come as we harness the significant new investment in our company with the talent, energy and innovative spirit that our entire team brings to each customer relationship. We are setting the standard for the future of tech-empowered employee compliance."

Existing investors in ComplySci will retain their stakes in ComplySci following K1's investment.

K1 Expands Reach in Fintech Software

K1 has established itself as a leading investor in the enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors, combining proprietary transaction sourcing capabilities with the experience and expertise of its operations team, K1 Operations, LLC. The firm has a robust track record in partnering with enterprise software providers including Smarsh, Digital Reasoning, Entreda, FMG Suite, and others to drive substantial growth in the wealth management space, an area where K1 believes particularly strong expansion opportunities exist for ComplySci.

Roy Liao, Senior Vice President at K1 Investment Management, said, "In this environment of ever-expanding regulatory complexities, financial services firms recognize how crucial it is to have technology-enabled, sophisticated and reliable employee compliance solutions. ComplySci has successfully positioned itself as a leading and trusted partner to these firms, providing them with indispensable capabilities that give them the visibility and confidence they need to operate their businesses, on a scalable yet effective basis. We're delighted to partner with Amy and the ComplySci team to further expand the company's ongoing growth and success."

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. Founded in 2003 by early pioneers in the development of automated compliance management solutions, ComplySci is now trusted by over 1,400 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk.

About K1 Investment Management

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 100 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 150 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or linkedin.com/company/k1im.

