ComplySci Expands Global Reach for Smarter Business Compliance

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci , a leading provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, is expanding its global reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Newcomer Kyri Yiannakis will pioneer ComplySci's global expansion, affirming the company's continued focus on delivering automated compliance management solutions that meet and anticipate evolving business requirements in all major financial markets worldwide.

Yiannakis, a founding member of iLevel after spinout from Blackstone, will lend his fresh vision to ComplySci's mission, with over a decade of FinTech experience as well as a proven history of growing teams and companies internationally, in both the EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. He specializes in hyper-growth for companies in the business-to-business software-as-a-service (B2B SaaS) space.

"Non-US markets present an exciting opportunity as we continue on our growth trajectory," said Jean-Marc Levy, Chief Executive Officer, ComplySci. "Kyri also brings to ComplySci a proven track record of growing teams and companies in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and he is uniquely qualified to lead our EMEA team as they continue to grow our business outside of the U.S."

"I'm a serial entrepreneur, and I love building things from the ground up," said Kyri Yiannakis, ComplySci's Head of EMEA. "The trend is clear – companies are turning to smart technology to tackle more compliance with tighter budgets, and I'm excited to work for a recognized leader to help solve this growing business challenge in EMEA."

Prior to joining ComplySci, Yiannakis was Head of Client Development in EMEA for Ipreo Private Capital Markets, a high-growth FinTech SaaS start-up which was subsequently acquired by publicly traded IHS Markit a multi-billion dollar company. In that role, Yiannakis was scaling the business with expertise and responsible for all operational and commercial business, including territory planning, hiring, culture, marketing and strategy.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of RegTech solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. ComplySci was an early pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions, and is trusted by 1,100 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated technology platform to stay ahead of risk.

