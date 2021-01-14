ComplySci Names Amy Kadomatsu CEO, Announces Executive Promotions and New Chief Sales Officer Hire

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for financial and professional services companies, recently announced the promotion of Amy Kadomatsu to Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. Kadomatsu has previously served as both President and Chief Operating Officer of ComplySci since joining in 2018 and succeeds previous CEO Jean-Marc Levy who serves as a Strategic Advisor to the organization through the transition.

"I am delighted to take on this opportunity," said Amy Kadomatsu, CEO at ComplySci. "As companies deal with ever-increasing risk and compliance obligations, ComplySci is exceptionally well-positioned to develop innovative and elegant RegTech solutions to meet the needs of our current clients and all financial and professional services firms."

Along with Kadomatsu, ComplySci announced additional promotions within the Executive Leadership team. Sue Childs has been named the Chief Marketing and Client Officer, and Danielle Schlar has been named Chief People and Services Officer. The company also welcomed Rob Patrick as the Chief Sales Officer. Rob joins ComplySci as an experienced sales leader with a deep background building high performance teams that drive revenue and EBIDTA growth for SaaS companies.

"As we continue to enhance our product offerings, invest in our technology platform, and expand our leadership team, we are uniquely positioned for continued growth in 2021. The promotions of Sue and Danielle highlight the strength of our leadership team as we continue to navigate today's challenging economic environment," said Kadomatsu. "Additionally, we are delighted to welcome Rob to the Executive Team. His experience navigating complex operational challenges and partnering cross-functionally will be instrumental in helping ComplySci reach the next stage of growth and evolution."

