ComplySci Recognized as "Top 10 Hedge Fund Technology Solution Providers - 2019" by Capital Markets CIO Outlook

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, a leading provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, has been recognized as a "Top 10 Hedge Fund Technology Solution Provider - 2019" by Capital Markets CIO Outlook.

The "Top 10 Hedge Fund Technology Solution Providers - 2019" award acknowledges companies that are at the forefront of providing hedge fund technology solutions and transforming business. This award was created to assess technology solution providers and present a select list of choices that help hedge funds generate economic value.

ComplySci's innovative solution proactively identifies risks and manages complex regulatory and compliance challenges, reducing regulatory burdens for hedge funds allowing them to unlock greater value for their customers.

"As regulatory requirements evolve and become more complex, hedge funds can rely on ComplySci to manage risk and compliance so they can focus on their business," said Jean-Marc Levy, Chief Executive Officer of ComplySci. "This award underscores how proactive compliance solutions can both reduce regulatory burdens and enable hedge funds to unlock greater value for their customers."

In addition to this award, ComplySci has been recognized by several industry groups for excellence in user experience, superior technology, product innovation and white-glove client support. ComplySci continues to stay ahead of the curve by investing heavily in research and development on the heels of over four years of steady investment in the new flagship ComplySci platform.

Finalists for the CIO Outlook award were chosen by a panel of prominent CEOs, CIOs, VCs, analysts, along with the Capital Markets CIO Outlook editorial board. In addition to assessing scores of hedge fund technology solution providers, the panel reviewed vendor offerings, core competencies, milestones and other capabilities that cater to the requirements of a hedge fund organization.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of RegTech solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. ComplySci was an early pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions, and is trusted by 1,100 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated technology platform to stay ahead of risk.

